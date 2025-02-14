2024 NFL re-draft has Seahawks passing on Byron Murphy for another DL
The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2024 NFL Draft with a clear goal in mind: fix the defensive line.
Seattle's defensive front was simply awful in 2023, particularly against the run, and it was arguably the main reason they ended up missing the playoffs after a surprise appearance the year prior. So, new head coach Mike Macdonald wasn't going to let that remain a weakness as he took over in the Emerald City.
To address that weakness, the Seahawks drafted Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II at No. 16 overall in last year's draft. Murphy had a decent rookie season in Seattle, certainly better than his stat line of 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack would indicate, but it still probably wasn't the debut the Seahawks expected.
So, if the Seahawks had another chance at that selection, would they still take Murphy? According to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, the answer is no.
The Seahawks still take a defensive lineman in Trapasso's re-draft, but they instead take Florida State's Braden Fiske at No. 16 overall.
"The Seahawks go Fiske over their original pick, Byron Murphy, given how strong of a rookie season Fiske had getting after the passer," Trapasso wrote.
Fiske, who originally went No. 39 overall to the Los Angeles Rams, had a very impressive rookie season with 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, which led all rookies. He had arguably his best game of the year in a Week 9 overtime win over the Seahawks, recording two sacks for the first of three times on the season.
The second-round pick finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Rams defensive end Jared Verse - who he also played with at Florida State - and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
It would be quite ironic to see Fiske in a Seahawks uniform, though. During a December appearance on the "Up and Adams Show," Fiske went after Seahawks fans for apparently chirping him during the aforementioned Week 9 game.
"Oh yeah, Seattle fans are the worst," Fiske said. "You walk into the stadium, you got the same guy that stands there with the sign, you know, he's always chirping, whatever he's got going on. I try to stay off social media but the fans get me. Those Seattle fans, they don't stop."
Hey, maybe Fiske would love the trash talk if he was actually on those fans' sides.
