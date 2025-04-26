2025 NFL draft: Seahawks pick plus-sized Kansas swing tackle at No. 192 overall
The Seattle Seahawks got off to a good start addressing the league's worst offensive line early in the 2025 NFL draft. By taking NDSU's Grey Zabel at No. 18 overall, they landed the consensus No. 1 interior prospect in this draft class. However, for whatever reason Seattle elected to neglect the rest of the line until the sixth round - even taking a fullback before coming back to the offensive line.
Good news: the drought has finally ended. Picking at No. 192 overall, the Seahawks have taken Kansas offensive tackle Bryce Cabeldue, who checks in at a healthy 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds.
Prospects you take this late aren't usually expected to start, and that'll be the case for Cabeldue unless something goes terribly wrong with either Charles Cross or Abe Lucas.
The Seahawks already have one swing tackle on the roster with former Baltimore Ravens lineman Josh Jones, but based on the tricky situation that is Lucas' knee problem, it's probably wise to roster two of them. That's what Seattle will get with Cabeldue, who spent most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons playing at right tackle and most of 2024 on the blindside.
One positive sign is that Cabeldue got better over time. PFF had him graded out at just 57.1 overall in 2022, but that grade grew to 71.6 the following year and then again up to 80.0 this past season. Cabeldue earned a strong 81.0 zone grade and a solid 76.6 in run blocking, both of which will be critical for any lineman in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme.
Cabeldue is a pretty decent sixth-round pick and the Seahawks did need depth at offensive tackle. However, anybody who can't start right away at center or right guard is unlikely to move the needle much at this point.
Barring another trade, the Seahawks won't be on the clock gain until No. 223 overall, their first of three seventh-round picks.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks winners and losers after first 3 rounds of 2025 NFL draft
NFL exec offers savage assessment of new Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe
Former Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson arrested after 2025 NFL draft party
2025 NFL draft: Seahawks earn ‘B’ grade for drafting Alabama’s Jalen Milroe