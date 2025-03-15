2025 NFL draft: Seahawks predicted to boost WR group in Round 1
Timing is everything. Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports came out with his latest mock draft just two days ago. As for the Seattle Seahawks’ pick at No. 18, he has the team adding to its revamped pass-catching corps with the selection of University of Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.
“The interior of this offensive line is in shambles, but the Seahawks should find solid value there on Day 2. After trading DK Metcalf and releasing Tyler Lockett, Seattle would love to land an explosive pass-catcher like Golden to help Sam Darnold.”
Keep in mind that Easterling’s selection came early on Thursday morning. That same day, the Seahawks added journeyman Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He played for both the Bills and Saints in 2024. In a combined 14 games with the two teams, he totaled just 19 catches for 411 yards and four touchdowns.
On Friday, Seattle added former NFC West rival and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp. His recent release by the Rams added up to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seahawks. He’s put up somewhat-pedestrian numbers this past three seasons, and injuries have played a major part in his falloff since his incredible 2021 campaign. Kupp has missed a combined 18 games since 2022. In 33 outings the past three years, he’s amassed 201 receptions for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns.
It begs two questions. Would this still be Easterling’s choice for Seattle after the aforementioned additions? More importantly, would John Schneider still use a first-round pick on a wide receiver given the recent acquisitions?
During his tenure as general manager dating back to 2010, he’s only used a first-round pick on a wide receiver just once. Of course, that was in 2023 when he selected Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who comes off a strong second season. The answer will come on April 24.
