One-time Super Bowl MVP may be out of Seattle Seahawks’ price range
You could make a strong case that his 2021 campaign, which included four postseason contests, was the greatest season ever by a wide receiver. A third-round draft choice by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, Cooper Kupp put up respectable numbers in each of his first four NFL seasons. He totaled more than 90 receptions in both 2019 and ’20.
Who could have forecasted what the sure-handed performer would do in his fifth year in the league? The former Eastern Washington product led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdown grabs (16). That reception and yardage total still ranks second all-time in league annals. On the way to winning Super Bowl LVI MVP honors with Sean McVay’s club, Kupp came up with a combined 33 receptions for 478 yards and six scores in the postseason wins, respectively, over the Cardinals, Buccaneers, 49ers, and Bengals.
Injuries have played a huge part in Kupp’s career since. In 33 regular-season contests since 2022, he’s totaled just 201 grabs for 2,259 yards and 17 TDs. That means the eight-year pro has missed a combined 18 contests the past three seasons.
The Rams recently parted ways with Kupp, and there’s been a lot of speculation as to where he will wind up this season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic offered this report earlier today.
According to The Athletic NFL Staff, “Kupp is expected to is expected to decide Friday on his next home.” The report lists the Seahawks and Cowboys as two teams that “are very interested,” per league sources. The report also points out a little connection between 2021 All-Pro and the Seattle coaching staff.
“Kupp previously worked with Seattle pass-game coordinator Jake Peetz when Peetz was an offensive assistant and pass-game specialist with the Rams in 2022 and 2023.” Could that add up to a preferred destination?
Gone are receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. At the moment, Mike Macdonald’s top two wideouts in terms of NFL experience are two-year pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and well-traveled Marquez Valdes-Scantling—the latter joining the Seahawks this week after spending 2024 with the Bills and Saints, respectively.
Kupp facing the Rams at least twice a year would make for an intriguing story. It would also save the Seahawks from having to deal with a player that in 13 total meetings (including playoffs) with their team has totaled 74 catches for 893 yards and five touchdowns.
