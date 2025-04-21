2025 NFL draft: Seahawks met with under-the-radar Florida corner prospect
When it comes to a team’s defensive unit, it’s never a good sign when your club comes up with 13 interceptions, but surrenders twice as many touchdown passes (26). Such was the case with the 2024 Seattle Seahawks. Even more troubling if you are head coach Mike Macdonald and the cornerback position has a total of four of those picks—all but one of those interceptions by three-year pro Riq Woolen. He, Coby Bryant, and Julian Love all tied for the team lead with three picks.
What’s interesting is that four-year cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, signed by the Seahawks this offseason, has played in a combined 37 regular-season games with the Packers, 49ers, and Saints, and has a not-so-grand total of one interception, which came with New Orleans in 2024.
Recently, the Seahawks were in touch with a cornerback prospect from the University of Florida.
In four seasons with the Gators, Jason Marshall Jr. totaled only two interceptions. However, he was credited with 25 passes defensed. A shoulder injury limited him to seven games in 2024. The young prospect did not pick off a pass in his final two seasons in Gainesville.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this evaluation of the 6’0”, 194-pound defender. “Outside cornerback with good size, athleticism and experience but too much inconsistency on tape. Marshall can disrupt the release from press and ride route turns to stay in position to defend the throw.”
It's worth noting that Zierlein has Marshall as a player that could be selected in the sixth round. “He falls asleep against play-action and misdirection. Also, he has poor hands when it’s time to flip the field. For his size, he’s a disappointing tackler, especially in run support. The lack of urgency and determination Marshall shows on tape could hurt his stock.”
Those final four sentences sound pretty damning when it comes to Marshall. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out for the former Gator.
