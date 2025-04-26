2025 NFL draft: Seattle Seahawks pick Iowa OL, UNLV WR with final 2 picks
The Grey Zabel pick was a major exception to business as usual for the Seattle Seahawks when it comes to drafting offensive lineman. Instead of following that first-round pick up with more big early investments in their front unit, the front office decided to revert back to form and put off finding more interior offensive lineman until Day 3.
After picking Kansas offensive tackle Bryce Cabeldue in the sixth round with the intention to play him at guard, the Seahawks followed up with another tackle-turned-guard in the seventh. Picking at No. 234 overall, Seattle selected Iowa offensive tackle Mason Richman.
Richman (6-foot-6, 312 pounds) graded out at 79.2 overall (ranking 41st in the nation among OTs) last season by Pro Football Focus, including a 79.6 in pass blocking and a 74.6 in run blocking. That's a big improvement over the last several years which saw Mason top out at 66.2 overall in 2022 and finish as low as 35.6 as a Freshman. Richman will likely slide inside to guard for the Seahawks.
With their next pick the Seahawks moved out to wide receiver again and selected UNLV's Ricky White III at No. 238 overall, their last selection in this draft barring another trade. White started out at Michigan State but transfered to UNLV and got started there in the 2022 season.
Once he was settled in at UNLV, White had a promising sophomore year, posting 51 catches, 619 yards and four touchdowns. He followed that up with a breakout year in 2023, totaling 88 catches, nearly 1,500 yards and eight touchdowns. For an encore White put up 79 catches, 1,000 more yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
White will begin his NFL career near the bottom of Seattle's wide receiver room. He'll likely compete with guys like Cody White and River Cracraft for playing time. Most likely White will have to make headway on special teams as a rookie.
