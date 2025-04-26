2025 NFL draft: What positions should Seahawks target on Day 3?
So far, so good for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL draft. In the first round they addressed their greatest need along the interior offensive line (Grey Zabel). Next, they landed a special defensive chess piece (Nick Emmanwori), then added some help at tight end (Elijah Arroyo). For an encore, the Seahawks made an extremely rare draft investment at quarterback (Jalen Milroe) near the end of the third round.
Heading into Day 3 of the draft Seattle still has five more picks to make, today. Which positions should they be targeting with those picks? Let's break it all down.
Wide receiver
At the top of the list should be wide receiver, where the Seahawks still have to find a replacement for Tyler Lockett in the WR3 role beneath JSN and Cooper Kupp. The best remaining prospects here include Jaylen Royals from Utah State, Jaylin Lane from Virginia Tech, Tory Horton from Colorado State, Elic Ayomanor from Stanford and Isaiah Bond from Texas.
Center
Grey Zabel gives a huge boost to the offensive line, but he can only play one position at a time. Head coach Mike Macdonald says Zabel is going to start out as a guard, so the Seahawks should be in the market for a center. Georgia's Jared Wilson was the best prospect in this class, but he's off the board. Other options who are still available include Seth McLaughlin from Ohio State, Drew Kendall from Boston College and Jake Majors from Texas.
Edge
While the edge rotation isn't a huge need, the Seahawks should nevertheless be planning to make a pick to take advantage of a deep draft class. There are still a bunch of quality prospects out there. At the top there's Bradyn Swinson from LSU, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins from Georgia, Ohio State's Jack Sawyer, Barryn Sorrell from Texas and South Carolina's Kyle Kennard.
Cornerback
Seattle has a pretty solid starting trio at corner with Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe on the outside and Devon Witherspoon in the slot. They don't have a ton of depth behind them, though after the ill-advised trade that sent Mike Jackson to the Panthers just before last season started. At the very least some competition on the left boundary for Jobe should be on the list. Quincey Riley from Louisville is the highest-ranked cornerback on the board. UTSA's Zah Frazier might be more interesting, though - as he has the same frame and background as Woolen.
Defensive tackle
The Seahawks are arguably a little thin inside, having not replaced Johnathan Hankins in free agency and cutting Cameron Young going into the draft. So, we should probably expect an iDL pick today at some point. The top prospects who are still on the board include Joshua Farmer from Florida State, Ty Robinson from Nebraksa (who the Seahawks met with), JJ Pegues from Ole Miss and Deone Walker from Kentucky.
