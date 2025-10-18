AJ Barner shares what he's learning from Seattle Seahawks vet Cooper Kupp
Just about every big move that general manager John Schneider made in free agency is paying off for the Seattle Seahawks this season. While Geno Smith is in heavy decline with the Raiders, Sam Darnold is playing at an elite level, and DeMarcus Lawrence is making a big impact defensively.
The other big ticket item that Seattle landed was veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. So far Kupp's numbers aren't anything to write home about. Through six games he's totaled 23 catches, 261 yards and one touchdown.
However, Kupp's impact goes far beyond his own statline. He's become a mentor and role model for many of Seattle's younger skill players, even those who don't play wide receiver.
Here's what second-year tight end AJ Barner had to say about what he's learned from Kupp.
Showing up early might seem like an obvious takeaway, but Barner has clearly upgraded his game as a receiver since last season.
Heading into Week 7, Barner has already matched his rookie total with four touchdown catches on the year. Barner has also nearly half his receiving total at 205 yards.
Efficiency is really where Barner has broken through, though. His catch rate as a rookie was a solid 78.9%. Now it's a completely ridiculous 89.5%, to go with a 78.9% success rate. Barner has also been useful as a short yardage rushing weapon, getting tush pushed for a couple of first downs.
According to Pro Football Focus, Barner is grading out at 83.6 in receiving, which is the highest mark for any player at his position. Barner's 81.8 overall grade ranks fourth among tight ends, trailing only Jackson Hawes, Mitchell Evans and Sam LaPorta.
If Barner continues to play like this, he'll have a strong case to make the NFC Pro Bowl team at the end of the year.
