Analyst believes Seattle Seahawks could have NFL’s best defense in 2025
Here’s a bold but realistic prediction. On Friday, Derrik Klassen of The Athletic made an appearance on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. The subject was a Seattle Seahawks’ defense that played well during the second half of 2024. That unit returns a lot of the same personnel, and general manager John Schneider added some new pieces via free agency and the draft.
So what could we see from head coach Mike Macdonald and coordinator Aden Durde’s group in 2025? “I think there’s a chance that they can be the best defense in the league,” said Klassen.
For the record, the last time the Seahawks gave up the fewest total yards in the league was actually in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014. Klassen points to Macdonald as the biggest factor for his prediction.
“It just feels like they are never in the wrong call,” Klassen said. “And that’s kind of a hard thing to quantify, but you watch other defenses, and every now and then you just feel like, ‘Ah man, they shouldn’t have blitzed there. Ah man, they really shouldn’t have ran-man (coverage) there.’ It feels like Mike Macdonald does the opposite…It just all feels like they have the right answers at the right time.”
“There are very few defensive coordinators where it feels like they are on the front foot against the offense,” added Klassen. “And Mike Macdonald, to me, is one of those guys. I think he teaches the secondary very well, and then he brings his pressures in a way that is very smart.”
The NFL analyst also pointed to the interior of Seattle’s defensive front as a focal point. “This defensive tackle unit might be insane,” stated Klassen. “Leonard Williams, last year, obviously was one of the best defensive tackles in the league. He played at truly an All-Pro level…And then I think there’s a chance that Byron Murphy really takes a step and is something similar to what Mike Macdonald had with (Second-Team All-Pro) Justin Madubuike in Baltimore.
“There are obviously some other good players on the defense…But I really think that defensive tackle room, if this is the best defense in the league, it’s gonna be because of those guys.”
It’s a Seattle defense that has linebacker Ernest Jones IV, safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant and cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen. The second-round selection of safety Nick Emmanwori, and the free-agent addition of DeMarcus Lawrence as big positives as well. Look out if this defense picks up where it left off in 2024.
