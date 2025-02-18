Seahawks predicted to trade for rocket-armed quarterback, replace Geno Smith
While it may not be their most pressing need this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks could very well give their quarterback situation another look.
Geno Smith has been good, even great at times, in his three years as Seattle's starter, and at least publicly, the team's brass is still very confident in him. However, the reality of the situation is that Smith is 34 and has only one year left on his contract, so his days in the Emerald City could be numbered.
There are some intriguing options at the position, but the consensus seems to be that the Seahawks should look to to get younger if/when they movw on from Smith. In that regard, one of the most intriguing options comes not through the draft, but through trade.
According to TWSN, the Seahawks should look to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III, a sixth-round pick in last year's draft.
"The Seahawks' current quarterback Geno Smith is under contract for this final season, but with new head coach Mike MacDonald, they should be entertaining what life after Geno looks like. The Seahawks also showed this past season to be interested in younger quarterbacks by trading a 3rd for a 4th rounder and Sam Howell as a younger backup quarterback.
"This is the perfect way for the Seahawks to test out their future quarterback prospects as you aren’t spending a first round pick on a potential franchise quarterback, but instead acquiring a quarterback who’s on a serious upward trajectory, and is still young enough to develop into the potential franchise QB."
Milton, 23, started the Patriots' final game of the regular season, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and scoring two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in a win over the Buffalo Bills. He impressed in his audition of sorts, but even without that, he was always going to be an intriguing quarterback.
The former Tennessee star is a physical specimen, coming in at 6-5 and 246 pounds. The main draw, though, is his incredible arm strength, boasting possibly one of the strongest arms in recent memory. When watching his highlights, it's clear just how much of rocket he has.
It seems more likely at this point that the Seahawks will stick with Smith for another year, but if they don't, then Milton would be a very intriguing name to watch.
