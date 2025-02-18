All Seahawks

Seahawks linked to NCAA record-breaking quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks could have one of the most decorated NCAA quarterbacks on their roster next season.

Jeremy Brener

Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel celebrates a birthday before the Rose Bowl.
Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel celebrates a birthday before the Rose Bowl. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks' quarterback situation is in flux, which could lead them to going after a signal caller in the 2025 NFL Draft.

ClutchPoints writer Lorenzo J. Reyna conducted a three-round mock draft for the Seahawks, where Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was the pick at No. 82 overall in the third round.

National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) throws the ball during Senior Bowl practice.
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) throws the ball during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"Gabriel is a timing and rhythm passer, but also a spot thrower capable of shredding zone coverages," Reyna writes.

"New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak could fawn over Gabriel. Kubiak is more run-oriented compared to Ryan Grubb. But Kubiak has an air attack that came with short-to-intermediate throws — perfect for Gabriel. Kubiak's scheme sets up the play action too, another major strength of Gabriel's. But the Oregon star can escape rushers and extend plays, reminiscent of Russell Wilson.

"By the way, Wilson was a third round find who eventually led a Super Bowl title run. Gabriel can attempt to follow suit."

Gabriel, 24, is one of the older prospects in this year's draft class after spending three years at UCF from 2019-21 before two seasons at Oklahoma in 2022-23 before one final campaign with Oregon, where he led the team to a perfect regular season record before losing in the Rose Bowl to eventual national champion Ohio State.

Gabriel was a starter as a true freshman at UCF, which means he has a ton of experience. His 156 touchdown passes are an FBS record, and he'll look to continue that count in the pros.

Gabriel isn't expected to be as prolific in the NFL given his 5-11 frame, but players of his size have succeeded before. They just need the right situation to flourish.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) sacks Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8)
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) sacks Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL analyst identifies 'dream scenario' for Seattle Seahawks' offseason

Seahawks named among best NFL draft fits for Senior Bowl standout at QB

Seattle Seahawks insider makes the case for keeping Geno Smith

Former first-round pick named Seattle Seahawks cut candidate

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News