Seahawks linked to NCAA record-breaking quarterback
The Seattle Seahawks' quarterback situation is in flux, which could lead them to going after a signal caller in the 2025 NFL Draft.
ClutchPoints writer Lorenzo J. Reyna conducted a three-round mock draft for the Seahawks, where Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was the pick at No. 82 overall in the third round.
"Gabriel is a timing and rhythm passer, but also a spot thrower capable of shredding zone coverages," Reyna writes.
"New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak could fawn over Gabriel. Kubiak is more run-oriented compared to Ryan Grubb. But Kubiak has an air attack that came with short-to-intermediate throws — perfect for Gabriel. Kubiak's scheme sets up the play action too, another major strength of Gabriel's. But the Oregon star can escape rushers and extend plays, reminiscent of Russell Wilson.
"By the way, Wilson was a third round find who eventually led a Super Bowl title run. Gabriel can attempt to follow suit."
Gabriel, 24, is one of the older prospects in this year's draft class after spending three years at UCF from 2019-21 before two seasons at Oklahoma in 2022-23 before one final campaign with Oregon, where he led the team to a perfect regular season record before losing in the Rose Bowl to eventual national champion Ohio State.
Gabriel was a starter as a true freshman at UCF, which means he has a ton of experience. His 156 touchdown passes are an FBS record, and he'll look to continue that count in the pros.
Gabriel isn't expected to be as prolific in the NFL given his 5-11 frame, but players of his size have succeeded before. They just need the right situation to flourish.
