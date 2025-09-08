All Seahawks

What Cooper Kupp said about a disappointing debut with the Seahawks

Cooper Kupp's first game with his hometown Seattle Seahawks was certainly not one to write home about .

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) interacts with fans after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Throughout the entire offseason, everyone was eager to see how the Seattle'Seahawks' new-look offense would look, as is the case with many units with a ton of new pieces.

If the offense continues to play like it did in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, however, it might be a long season in the Emerald City.

Quarterback Sam Darnold's Seahawks debut was wholly mediocre, as he completed 16 of 23 passes for 150 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but did have a fumble that sealed the game for the 49ers. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, meanwhile, was nearly invisible in first game with his hometown team, catching just two passes for 15 yards.

Cooper Kupp quiet in Seahawks' loss to 49ers

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp
After the game, Kupp lamented the poor performance from both him and the offense as a whole.

"I just thought there were some plays; there's so many of us, myself included, if we can make this play it will give us a chance to get on a little bit of a streak; if we can get a first (down), we can get into a rhythm, and get moving," Kupp told reporters. "I didn't do a good job of being able to get that first down for us on a play. We were negative on some of our first downs. I just feel like if we were able to keep things positive, keep things moving down the field and get a first down, I thought we could get some rhythm going, but we kind of hit a little bit of a lull in the middle."

Despite the lackluster performance on offense, the Seahawks still had a chance to win in large part thanks to great showings from their defense and special teams unit. So, being the unit that lagged behind definitely weighs on the offense.

"Just that one play doesn't change the however many, 55 that happened before it, right?" Kupp said. "There's a process to this, and the result was not what we wanted. Even if we were able to complete that pass, and score there at the end, we still have to look at this game the same way. The story says that we left some stuff out there and we have to be better."

It's an unfortunate result for a unit that seemingly had a good deal of promise coming into the season, but if there's any silver lining, it's that they still have plenty of time to figure things out.

