Despite adding DK Metcalf & Aaron Rodgers, Steelers among NFL’s offseason losers
As John Mellencamp sang 40-plus years ago, “and there’s winners and there's losers.” It’s a lyric from the classic “Pink Houses.”
So how does that apply to the 2025 NFL offseason? Mike Jones of The Athletic picked five teams who nailed the last few months, and five other clubs that have been a bit underwhelming. When it came to the latter category, the last team on the list was Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers. This offseason, the team added a four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion quarterback, as well as a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver from the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL analyst was obviously not impressed.
“After a lengthy wait,” explained Jones, “Aaron Rodgers finally accepted the Steelers’ invitation to be their starting quarterback. If this were four years ago, this would seem like a major win. Rodgers is indeed the most decorated quarterback the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger. But given Rodgers’ age (41) and tumultuous last two years in New York (injury in 2023, coach firings, inconsistent production and clashes with Jets brass in 2024), it’s hard to say how favorably this union will play out.
“Rodgers wasn’t the Steelers’ first choice,” added Jones. “They wanted to re-sign Justin Fields, but on the cheap. They made a run at Matthew Stafford, but he eventually received a contract extension from the Rams. There are questions about Rodgers’ fit with Arthur Smith’s system, and even more questions about his new supporting cast: Can the offensive line stay healthy? Is wide receiver DK Metcalf an upgrade over George Pickens, traded to the Cowboys? Can a talented but inconsistent defense provide adequate support?
All good questions, but given Metcalf’s production in six NFL seasons, as well as his offseason rapport with Rodgers, this combination may be the least of the Steelers’ worries. Speaking of the QB position…
“Rather than use an early draft pick on a promising quarterback prospect,” said Jones, “the Steelers opted for a big-name/past-his-prime Band-Aid at the position. That means they very well could enter next offseason in the same position as the last eight winters: without a playoff win and without a long-term answer at quarterback, especially after Rodgers said Tuesday that this NFL season will probably be his last.”
Or…Rodgers and Metcalf rejuvenate Pittsburgh’s offense, Tomlin’s team ends its postseason woes, Rodgers rides off into the sunset, and the franchise utilizes a projected 12 draft choices in 2026 to find a long-term quarterback prospect. One way or another, it’s going to be a fascinating season in the Steel City.
