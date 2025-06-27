Former Seahawks WR DK Metcalf 'big reason' Aaron Rodgers signed with Steelers
Cut loose by the New York Jets this offseason, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion with the Green Bay Packers (and game’s Most Valuable Player) begins a third decade in the league. He’s also stated (via The Pat McAfee Show) that he’s “pretty sure” that this will be his final season in the NFL.
Of course, the 41-year-old signal-caller wasn’t the only big name to join Mike Tomlin’s club this offseason. Steelers’ general manager Omar Khan orchestrated a trade with the Seahawks, sending Seattle a second-round pick for two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf. Rodgers had plenty of positives regarding the six-year performer, who has totaled 438 catches for 6,324 yards and 48 scores in 97 regular-season contests.
Rodgers inked a one-year deal with the Steelers, and is obviously excited to join forces with the former Seahawks’ standout. In each of his six NFL seasons, Metcalf has been targeted at least 100 times. He is a three-time 1,000-plus yard pass-catcher, and earned Pro Bowl invitations in 2020 and 2023. The 27-year-old receiver has missed only three games in six NFL campaigns.
Back to the Steelers’ newest starting quarterback. After tearing his Achilles early in the first quarter in a Week 1 Monday night vs. the Bills and missing the remainder of the 2023 season, Rodgers got off to a rough start this past season with the Jets. He threw only 10 touchdown passes and was picked off seven times in the team’s first seven games. However, he would finish strong—throwing for 18 scores and only four interceptions in the club’s final 10 contests.
It’s not exactly a bold statement, but it would be a big surprise if Rodgers and Metcalf (if both stay healthy) didn’t elevate the Steelers’ passing game immediately. That’s not exactly a challenge, considering Tomlin’s aerial attack has produced a disturbing 46 combined scores in 51 regular-season games dating back to 2022.
