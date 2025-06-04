Devon Witherspoon details how Seahawks defense is taking the next step
The Mike Macdonald Era in the Pacific Northwest got off to a great start this past season. The Seattle Seahawks won their first three games under their new head coach and former defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.
In besting the Broncos, Patriots (in OT), and Dolphins, Macdonald’s club allowed a total of 43 points and just three offensive touchdowns.
Then came a humbling stretch in which the team dropped five of its next six games. Seattle allowed a combined 178 points (29.7 average) and opposing offenses reached the end zone a combined 20 times. Macdonald’s defense got its act together following the team’s off-week. In the Seahawks’ final eight outings, the club surrendered just 18.4 points per contest, and coordinator Aden Durde’s defensive unit gave up only 14 offensive TDs.
Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic recently wrote about the defense and the fact that there are not a lot of changes from 2024. “The continuity comes with the understanding of when we’re going through it (and handling) formation adjustments,” explained Durde, “they’re talking, they’re anticipating them and they’re understanding how to play fast.”
Dugar also talked about a defensive backfield led by a two-time Pro Bowler, as well as a young and talented prospect at safety. “The secondary is at full strength and has added second-round rookie Nick Emmanwori, who is essentially replacing Rayshawn Jenkins as the third safety, often deployed on early downs and near the line of scrimmage.
“Devon Witherspoon, the fifth pick in 2023, has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons,” added Dugar. “Jobe entered the lineup in Week 7 because of injury and played well enough to take Tre Brown’s job. Riq Woolen had another up-and-down season, but at his best, he’s arguably Seattle’s top coverage defender. Julian Love and Coby Bryant were a dynamic safety combo down the stretch in Bryant’s first full year at the position.”
That aforementioned continuity should play a big part in this defense making strides in 2024. “We can rotate, we can line up anywhere, and we can play any coverage with those guys,” explained Witherspoon. “We’re just building on what we did last year. We know the playbook now. So, now we just add our own little flavor to it.”
Something that would be pretty tasty for Macdonald’s squad would be the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2022. More significantly, the Seahawks are looking for their first NFC West title since 2020.
“We set the standard for ourselves and then we hold everybody to it,” added Witherspoon. “I believe every one of the guys in the locker room knows what we’re trying to do, what we’re trying to build, and I think everyone is buying in.”
