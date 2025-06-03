Seahawks stars Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon named top-20 CBs by PFF
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has emphasized the importance of the cornerback position this offseason, noting that NFL teams can never have too many quality players at the position. Depth is never a bad thing, but the team already has two of the top corners in the league.
Pro Football Focus named Seahawks defensive backs Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon among the top 32 cornerbacks in the league. Both even snuck inside the top-20, led by Witherspoon at No. 12. Woolen came in at No. 20.
"Witherspoon placed 13th in PFF advanced coverage grade in 2024 and ranks eighth over the past two years," PFF writer John Kosko wrote. "He has also been one of the best run-defending cornerbacks in the NFL. His 90.3 PFF run-defense grade over the past two seasons ranks second, contributing to his eighth-ranked 84.5 PFF overall grade."
Witherspoon had the second-most tackles of any cornerback last season with 95, displaying his instinctual drive to always be near the football. That hasn't quite translated to takeaways for the former No. 5 overall pick in his first two NFL seasons, but it has created opportunities for others in Seattle's defense.
Woolen had an outstanding rookie season, tying for the league lead with six interceptions. He also had 63 total tackles and 16 pass breakups. His statistics haven't reached his 2022 heights since, but Woolen has been a consistent contributor with five picks over the last two seasons. Woolen's tackle numbers have steadily declined, but he did record 14 pass breakups last season after posting 11 in 2023.
"Woolen gets overlooked a bit in the discussion of top cornerbacks because he hasn’t replicated his rookie success after leading the NFL in interceptions (six), but his PFF advanced coverage gradeacross the past three years ranks 13th in the NFL," Kosko wrote. "He has allowed just 0.72 yards per cover snap since 2023, the sixth-best rate at the position."
Seattle will have to decide whether to extend Woolen soon, as he's entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025. Witherspoon is now eligible for an extension as he's entering his third season. But the Seahawks also have a fifth-year option with Witherspoon since he was a first-round pick. Thus, if Seattle chooses, Witherspoon is under contract through at least 2027.
