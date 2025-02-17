DK Metcalf trade proposal reunites Seahawks stud with Pete Carroll
‘Tis the offseason when NFL teams hope to wind up jolly in terms of player moves. In the case of some teams, it may be time to part ways with some veterans who could wind up netting a franchise a high draft pick or more.
Late last week, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team proposed four NFL trades that should happen before the start of free agency, which officially begins at 4:00 pm ET on March 12. He has the Seahawks sending Metcalf and the 137th overall selection to the Silver and Black for the Raiders’ second-round selection (No. 37 overall).
“There has been some speculation for a while that DK Metcalf could be traded at some point,” explained Mosher. “With the development of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks have their No. 1 receiver around whom to build their passing attack. Seattle also has several big-time free agents coming up for deals, including Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker, and Charles Cross.
“Metcalf’s cap number currently sits at $31.8M for the 2025 season, but there is no guaranteed money left on his deal. He is set to become a free agent in the 2026 offseason and would certainly like to earn another payday right now. Metcalf is only 28, but it’s clear that he is no longer an ever-down No. 1 receiver. Instead, he is a really nice downfield threat in a good offense. With the Seahawks tight up against the cap, it would be a smart decision to move on and recoup some draft capital as they rebuild the roster.”
Of course, sending Metcalf to Las Vegas means he will once again play for Pete Carroll, who was his sideline leader for his first five NFL seasons. Under Carroll, the talented wideout totaled 372 receptions for 5,332 yards and 43 scores, earning Pro Bowl invitations in 2020 and ’23.
If Seattle somehow swings Mosher’s proposed deal, it would give general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald three of the draft’s Top 50 selections (18, 37, and 50) in April.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks rival named among best landing spots for Russell Wilson
Seahawks predicted to sign a pair of offensive line upgrades in free agency
NFL analyst sees plenty of needs for the Seattle Seahawks offensive line
Seahawks named among best NFL draft fits for Senior Bowl standout at QB