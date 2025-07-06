Can rookie Jalen Milroe pass Drew Lock for Seahawks’ QB2 job in 2025?
There was a time when Drew Lock looked poised to be a franchise quarterback. While he was unable to hold down the job with the Denver Broncos, he was given a fresh start with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. As part of the Russell Wilson trade, Lock had another chance to become a starter but was unable to dethrone Geno Smith.
He spent two seasons as Smith's backup before signing with the New York Giants in 2023. After one year in the Big Apple, Lock returned to Seattle on a two-year deal worth $5 million. Now expected to be the backup to Sam Darnold, it's fair to ask if Lock will be able to keep that job or if rookie Jalen Milroe will surpass him on the depth chart.
Lock has the edge in experience with 36 appearances and 28 starts. For his career, he's completed 59.6 percent of his attempts for 6,354 yards with 34 touchdown passes against 28 interceptions. Even so, he's led his teams to a combined record of 10-18 as a starter.
While Milroe has yet to play in the NFL, he comes in with a lot of buzz. He was an exciting player for the Alabama Crimson Tide, throwing for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdown passes as a senior. Those numbers aren't bad, but Milroe really made his mark on the ground, going for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns as a runner.
His ability to take over the game with his legs has people asking if there will be packages for him in Seattle. He was even once labeled the team's "most electric player," which will surely be on display during the preseason.
That said, Lock is going to enter training camp as QB2, but oftentimes when a team has to turn to their backup, it helps if they do something really well. That's the case with Milroe when he takes off and runs, which could make it interesting when Seattle finalizes their depth chart heading into the 2025 season.
