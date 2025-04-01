Under-the-radar edge rusher among top-5 targets for Seahawks in Round 1
The Seattle Seahawks finished among the top 10 NFL teams in sacks last season, and added a proven veteran on the edge in DeMarcus Lawrence via free agency. By all accounts, their pass rush should be in a good spot heading into the 2025 season.
However, it seems some still believe the unit could be better.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin laid out the top five prospects the Seahawks could take in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft, and at the tail end of the list was none other than Marshall edge rusher Mike Green.
"The Seahawks added a big name in DeMarcus Lawrence to help Mike Macdonald's pass rush, but at 32 with an injury history, the ex-Dallas Cowboys standout figures to work best in a rotation," Benjamin wrote. "Green, meanwhile, is the kind of high-motor complement who could command an immediate NFL role. He made just one college start prior to the 2024 season, but his explosion even as a smaller edge rusher stood out with Marshall.
"His relentless play style would no doubt appeal to a defensive mind in Macdonald, especially with guys like Leonard Williams by his side."
Green was an absolute monster last season, as he led the country with 17 sacks on the year. He's a strong, fast, explosive pass rusher, and if he can adjust to the higher level of competition, he can be a future NFL star.
That said he's not a perfect prospect. First, he's on the smaller side for an edge rusher at 6-3 and 251 pounds, and that lack of size does show up occasionally on tape. Second, and potentially far more importantly, he has some serious off-field concerns that led to him leaving Virginia in 2022, and any interested team should carefully vet him.
Despite that, there's still a decent chance Green is off the board before the Seahawks are even on the clock at No. 18 overall. So if they really want to improve their pass rush that bad, which would be a bit odd with more pressing needs on the roster but not impossible, they may have to look elsewhere.
