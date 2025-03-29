Seahawks should avoid selecting safety in early rounds of NFL Draft
As the NFL Draft approaches, more mock drafts are released daily than one can count on two hands. Some mocks project similar players and positions for specific teams, while others throw a wrench in all fan expectations for their favorite franchise.
In the case of the Seattle Seahawks, the defensive secondary has been one of the more curious areas consistently being explored as a potential use of the team's No. 18 overall pick. More specifically, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori — arguably the draft's top athlete — has been mocked to Seattle fairly consistently. He's also had a 30 visit with the team.
Emmanwori's athleticism is uncanny, running a 4.38 40-yard dash and posting the top vertical (43 inches) and broad jump (11 feet, 6 inches) marks of the entire 2025 NFL Scouting Combine class. But taking Emmanwori or any other safety early rounds of this year's draft is unnecessary when the team has so many other holes to fill.
Mike Macdonald's defense made a massive turnaround last season after acquiring linebacker Ernest Jones IV and promoting rookie Tyrice Knight to a starter alongside him. Additionally, the back end of the defense was fortified by Coby Bryant stepping into a starting safety role next to Julian Love.
Through three NFL seasons, Bryant has been productive at both cornerback and safety. He totaled 73 tackles, six pass deflections, three interceptions, one forced fumble and a pick-six in 11 starts last season (played in all 17 games). Bryant flourished under Macdonald, appearing to be a perfect fit at safety for the system — far good enough to maintain a starting role with Love.
Seattle also signed former Cleveland Browns backup safety D'Anthony Bell, who reportedly joined the franchise for a chance to be part of the team's three-safety packages, which the team utilized regularly in 2024. If the Seahawks were looking to potentially add a high-profile prospect, it's unlikely they would've dipped into free agency to fill that role.
Including Love, Bryant and Bell, Seattle has seven safeties currently under contract. The team hardly knows what it has yet in 2023 sixth-round pick Jerrick Reed II due to a short career plagued by injuries, and undrafted free agent Ty Okada has shown upside in his limited opportunities.
Safety is far from a need for the Seahawks, regardless of how intrigued they are by the prospect pool. Cornerback would be a much more reasonable desire, especially considering two-time Pro Bowler Devon Witherspoon is the only starter at the position under contract beyond 2025. Seattle lost cornerbacks Artie Burns and Tre Brown in free agency this offseason.
Fixing the interior offensive line issues, bringing in young wide receiver talent and acquiring a quarterback of the future should be at the top of the team's priority list heading into this draft overall. Acquiring more defensive line depth should also be up there.
If you're drafting based purely on talent and not need, there's an argument for bringing in Emmanwori or another safety. But with 10 picks in the NFL draft — five after the third round — the Seahawks have plenty of wiggle room to take swings on late-round prospects.
