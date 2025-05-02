Seahawks Day 3 pick named among top 'impact rookies' from 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks landed several quality players during the 2025 NFL draft. Their first selection was North Dakota State's Grey Zabel at No. 18 overall, giving them a guard who could help keep Sam Darnold standing upright in the pocket. From there, they landed a stud safety in Nick Emmanwori and a developmental quarterback in Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
It wasn't just their early picks that earned praise either. The Seahawks did good work on Day 3 as well, with one player being named a potential "impact rookie" by SI.com's Daniel Flick. Flick identified players in Rounds 4-7 who could wind up being contributors from the start.
One of his selections in Round 5 was Tory Horton Jr., a wide receiver from Colorado State who Seattle landed at No. 166.
"Like the Chargers with tight ends, the Seahawks were thought to be in the market for receivers in the first and second rounds. They bypassed the position and found quality value in Horton, who has the speed, route nuance and ball skills to complement receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. Horton also logged a punt return touchdown each of the past three seasons, and had his final season at Colorado State not been cut short due to a knee injury, he could’ve heard his name called on Day 2." — Flick, SI.com
Flick isn't alone in this assessment either. NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah also heaped praise on Horton, saying he was one of two players Seattle landed in Round 5 with top 50 talent. The other is Notre Dame defensive tackle Rylie Mills, who is also coming off an injury.
Seattle needed more depth at wide receiver, and they might have found that without having to use a premium pick.
