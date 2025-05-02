All Seahawks

Seahawks Day 3 pick named among top 'impact rookies' from 2025 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks might have landed a real playmaker during the final day of the 2025 NFL draft.

Randy Gurzi

Colorado State WR Tory Horton during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colorado State WR Tory Horton during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks landed several quality players during the 2025 NFL draft. Their first selection was North Dakota State's Grey Zabel at No. 18 overall, giving them a guard who could help keep Sam Darnold standing upright in the pocket. From there, they landed a stud safety in Nick Emmanwori and a developmental quarterback in Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

It wasn't just their early picks that earned praise either. The Seahawks did good work on Day 3 as well, with one player being named a potential "impact rookie" by SI.com's Daniel Flick. Flick identified players in Rounds 4-7 who could wind up being contributors from the start.

One of his selections in Round 5 was Tory Horton Jr., a wide receiver from Colorado State who Seattle landed at No. 166.

Colorado State football's Tory Horton catches a pass for a touchdown against Sacramento State
Colorado State football's Tory Horton catches a pass for a touchdown against Sacramento State during the fourth quarter at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. / Jon Austria/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Like the Chargers with tight ends, the Seahawks were thought to be in the market for receivers in the first and second rounds. They bypassed the position and found quality value in Horton, who has the speed, route nuance and ball skills to complement receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. Horton also logged a punt return touchdown each of the past three seasons, and had his final season at Colorado State not been cut short due to a knee injury, he could’ve heard his name called on Day 2." — Flick, SI.com

Flick isn't alone in this assessment either. NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah also heaped praise on Horton, saying he was one of two players Seattle landed in Round 5 with top 50 talent. The other is Notre Dame defensive tackle Rylie Mills, who is also coming off an injury.

Seattle needed more depth at wide receiver, and they might have found that without having to use a premium pick.

RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

