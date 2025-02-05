Seahawks projected to take breakout Oregon pass-rusher in Round 2 of NFL draft
Now firmly into scouting mode in the 2025 offseason, the Seattle Seahawks are looking to address their roster weaknesses from this past season.
The Seahawks were already projected to take Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 18 overall in the latest update to Pro Football Focus' seven-round mock draft.
In the second round, PFF predicted the Seahawks will take former Oregon pass-rusher Jordan Birch, who had 16 career sacks in college. Burch picked up 8.5 of those sacks in his final season at Oregon after combining for 6.5 in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He also totaled 11 tackles for loss as a senior.
Burch played the first three seasons of his college career at South Carolina before transferring to Oregon in 2023. He played about the same amount of defensive snaps this season that he did as a junior, per PFF, but his pass-rushing production more than doubled. Burch also played in just 10 games in 2024.
Versatility may be Burch's biggest strength. As a senior, he played all along Oregon's defensive line. That suits Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald's scheme, which constantly moves pieces on the defensive front. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams had a career year under Macdonald this season, playing multiple positions after primarily being a down lineman for nine seasons.
At 6-6, 295 pounds, Burch's size and skillset could fit perfectly in Seattle's defense. He could be molded into whatever role Macdonald wants for him.
The pick would also provide an immediate replacement for Dre'Mont Jones, who could be a cap casualty this offseason. Jones is on the 17th highest annual per-year contract among NFL edge rushers, per Over The Cap, but has significantly underwhelmed during his two seasons with the Seahawks. Seattle could save $16.5 million against the 2025 cap by designating Jones as a post-June 1 cut.
The Seahawks have plenty of other needs — namely the offensive line — but Burch makes sense if the team opts to restructure its edge rusher room. Burch could ease into NFL playing time with Boye Mafe, Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu ahead of him on the depth chart.
