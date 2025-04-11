Seahawks predicted to take ball-hawking safety in latest mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks have had a busy offseason with several veterans departing and arriving via trades and NFL free agency. They could still look to add more talent on the open market, but aren't likely to make any more moves until after the NFL draft.
Seattle's first pick comes at No. 18 overall and it's hard to know exactly what position they will target. They've looked at players on both sides of the ball but it could make sense for them to go for a defensive back. After allowing 17 touchdown passes and recording just 13 interceptions, they need a new playmaker.
That's the direction Ian Valentino goes in his latest mock draft for The 33rd Team. Valentino zeroes in on South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, who he pairs with Seattle at No. 18 overall.
He says the massive safety is "custom-made" for Seattle's defense.
"The second-best athlete in this class is custom-made to be a Seattle Seahawk. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder has excellent range, ball skills, tackling efficiency, and instincts. Pairing him with some of the most exciting young corners in the league is too tempting to pass on." — Valentino, The 33rd Team
Head coach Mike Macdonald has had a lot of success with safeties, and Emmanwori provide him plenty to work with.
He was a difference-maker for South Carolina in run defense and coverage, finishing his final season with 88 tackles and four interceptions.
