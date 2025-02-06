Seahawks one of many NFL teams to meet with popular CB prospect
The Seattle Seahawks' secondary is one of their greatest strengths. Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen are some exceptional young corners, Julian Love is playing at a Pro Bowl level at safety, and even Coby Bryant had a breakout season in 2024.
Still, there's never too much of a good thing, right?
There's always a chance that the Seahawks could look to add some more depth in the secondary in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Perhaps they spend their earlier picks on more pressing needs, but later on in the draft, they can definitely add on the back end.
If anything, their first draft visits indicate they could go down that path.
According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Seahawks met with Louisiana Monroe cornerback Car'lin Vigers, and they're far from the only team to do so.
Vigers definitely has the frame that NFL teams love for cornerbacks. At 6-2 and 200 pounds, he's long and has enough bulk to go up against bigger receivers as well.
The Eunice, Louisiana native hasn't played much on the big stage throughout his collegiate career, starting out in junior college before transfering to ULM in 2022. However, he has played against the likes of Auburn and Texas throughout his career, and played well at that.
"From an individual perspective, I feel like I went out there and showed the world that I could play on any stage. The moment wasn’t too big for me," Vigers said in a September interview with The Draft Network.
"Just because I’m at ULM, that doesn’t mean I wasn’t ready for the moment. No stage is too big for me. I love the game of football. I performed at a high level. I feel like I showed up ready to play."
Vigers currently isn't on the radar of many draft analysts, but it seems like he has interest from a host of NFL teams, Seattle included.
