Tom Brady's QB plans mean Geno Smith could be one-and-done for Raiders
Geno Smith was considered a draft bust after the 2013 second-round pick lost his spot with the New York Jets. He bounced around the NFL after his four years with New York, spending time with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers. He finally made his way to the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and took over as the starter in 2022.
Smith replaced Russell Wilson and found a career rebirth at 32 years of age. He led them to a record of 28-24 during his time in Seattle, but was ultimately traded this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders. In Vegas, he's been reunited with former head coach Pete Carroll, and was signed to a two-year extension.
MORE: Seahawks predicted to pick draft's most-Seahawks-like WR prospect in Round 1
That deal makes it seem as though he's locked into the starting job for the next three years, but that might not be the case. According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, minority owner Tom Brady has a plan to find their long-term quarterback, which could involve adding someone in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Still, bringing in a young quarterback to learn behind Smith makes sense (and we think the Raiders might trade Aidan O’Connell on draft weekend). New minority owner Tom Brady likes the idea of rookie quarterbacks sitting and soaking it all in, and there are some interesting options even in what is a down year in the draft for QBs." — Tafur, The Athletic
Tafur also stated the Raiders have a "clear out" in Smith's contract in 2026, which would make things interesting if they landed a quarterback capable of starting by then.
Of course, all this hinges on who the Raiders land in the upcoming draft, but it's a situation worth monitoring.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks GM disagrees with popular opinion on 2025 class of QBs
NFL insider identifies best Day 2 quarterback target for the Seahawks
John Schneider on Geno Smith’s perceived disconnect with Seahawks
Sam Darnold among NFL players under the most pressure in 2025