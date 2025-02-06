Ernest Jones free agency prediction would be a disaster for Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have begun working to get under the cap ahead of the start of free agency. Earlier today we learned that the team has restructured the contract of star defensive end Leonard Wiliams, saving around $15 million in cap room for the 2025 NFL season.
The front office will have to make a few more moves to get under the cap and likely a few more to clear enough room to sign any new players. Once they have the necessary space their number one priority should be re-signing middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who helped engineer a major turnaround for Seattle's defense after coming over in a midseason trade with the Tennessee Titans.
If the Seahawks can't re-sign Jones they will have given up a fourth-round draft pick for a half-season rental and will be forced to find a replacement either in free agency or the draft, and there aren't any inside linebackers anywhere near his level in either case. Moreover, if he's allowed to walk Jones may end up signing with a rival.
That's exactly what Pro Football Focus is expecting to happen. Their free agency projection for the top linebackers has Jones joining the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals.
PFF on Ernest Jones to Cards
"Jonathan Gannon’s defense needs more talent and a quality linebacker to pair with Mack Wilson Sr. Armed with the cap space to facilitate the deal and familiarity having faced off with Jones during his time in Los Angeles and Seattle, adding Jones to the mix could pay dividends."
Obviously this would be a disaster for the Seahawks, who had just managed to make that same scenario happen for the Rams - who traded Jones to the Titans just a few months prior. On that score, head coach Sean McVay sounded incredibly upset that he lost Jones, and for good reason.
Inside linebackers may not be considered a premium position in the modern game, but when you have two bad starters there you can bet other teams will take advantage, as Seattle's opponents did in the first half of the season when Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker were on the field. Getting rid of those two and riding with Jones and promising rookie Tyrice Knight helped turn the Seahawks' season around.
Allowing Jones to leave would amount to doubling down on that early mistake by getting too cheap at the linebacker spot. Whatever else they decide to do this offseason, his has to be the number one priority for Mike Macdonald's defense.
