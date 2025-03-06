ESPN NFL analyst on why Seahawks should not trade DK Metcalf
In a surprise twist, the Seattle Seahawks are allowing DK Metcalf and his reps to seek out trade scenarios after their star receiver requested a trade this week. The news sets up Seattle to possibly part with the best athlete on their roster while he's still in the prime of his career.
On the positive side, the Seahawks wouldn't have to pay Metcalf a massive new contract extension to keep him around. They'll also likely get a pretty solid return in draft capital in any potential deal. That said, it feels like Seattle's decision-makers really don't want Metcalf to leave.
This morning we learned via Dianna Russini at The Athletic that the Seahawks are asking for a first-round draft pick and a third-round draft pick in exchange for DK.
In other words, general managerJohn Schneider isn't going to give up Metcalf easily just to get out of paying him a new contract. In any IRL deal, it's unlikely that Seattle will actually get that much for DK, but if it's their starting point it's also unlikely any team will offer them a trade package that's good enough to actually agree to.
It seems ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell agrees. In his epic on DK Metcalf's trade request, Barnwell opens with an argument against trading DK.
"No, I'd argue they shouldn't. Now that they've cut wideout Tyler Lockett (and a handful of defenders), the Seahawks have both a clear need for Metcalf and the financial flexibility to get their star receiver a new contract. In fact, they would almost certainly free up more cap space by signing him to an extension."
This. A new long-term deal for DK was always the most-prudent move for the organization given the structure of Metcalf's contract, his age, and his overall value. The ugly salary cap implications of trading him before June 1 alone mean that Schneider will have to be wowed by any potential DK package to even consider it.
Then again, it's possible that DK's people have a number in mind and it's one the Seahawks simply won't agree to under any circumstances. If that is the case, then trading Metcalf is probably the right move. They can't allow him to leave in free agency next year and get nothing in return when they could get at a minimum a respectable second-round pick in return and possibly another Day 3 pick in the bargain.
Barnwell's piece has a projection for Metcalf's new deal that goes for four years and $128 million with $75 million guaranteed. As far as potential trade options go, he names the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers as the best possible fits out of 10 potential suitors.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Salary cap implications for Seattle Seahawks if they trade WR DK Metcalf
Ranking 7 NFL teams who fit best for Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf
Seahawks insider offers context on unsigned free agent Ernest Jones IV
Former Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has obvious landing spot