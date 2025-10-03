ESPN NFL analyst predicts high-impact game from Boye Mafe vs. Buccaneers
The first thing to know about the 2025 Seattle Seahawks is that they get to the quarterback. A lot. Seattle comes into Week 5 ranked sixth in sacks and second in pass rush win rate.
That work starts with their defensive line, which is absolutely loaded, both inside and ouside.
Inside, they are anchored by Leonard Williams, who's been playing like an All-Pro since he joined the team. Next to him, Byron Murphy II is breaking out and becoming a star and Jarran Reed continues to ball out under the radar.
On the edge Uchenna Nwosu is back in the fold and DeMarcus Lawrence is still dangerous - but Seattle's backups might be even better when it comes to pressure.
This week it appears that Lawrence is going to sit out due to a quad injury. That means Boye Mafe would step up into the starting lineup. If so, ESPN analys Seth Walder is predicting a big game.
"Seahawks edge Boye Mafe will record a 25% pass rush win rate -- or better. When DeMarcus Lawrence (quadriceps) got hurt in last week's game, Mafe moved to play more opposite the right tackle."
"That's where you want to be against the Bucs right now, with Charlie Heck (80% pass block win rate) currently stationed there. Assuming Lawrence either misses the game or plays less, that should set up Mafe to make a pass-rushing impact."
Mafe has yet to post his first sack this season, but ball-knowers know a real baller when they see one. Mafe remains one of the league's most underrated and disruptive edge defenders and it's only a matter of time before he has a breakout pass-rushing performance.
Heading into Week 5, Mafe is ranked 44th at his position by Pro Football Focus. He is playing out the final year of his rookie contract and is deserving of consideration for a long-term extension.
