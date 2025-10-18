ESPN predicts Seahawks pick 13-sack Texas weapon in 2026 NFL draft
Considering all the injuries they have had to deal with, Mike Macdonald's defense has performed magnificently for the Seattle Seahawks so far. Heading into Week 7, Seattle is giving up 19.6 points per game, which is the sixth-fewest in the league.
Just think how dominant they could be if their most-talented player, Devon Witherspoon - had been on the field for more than just two of their six games.
The Seahawks have also been missing Julian Love, Derick Hall and now Riq Woolen. And yet, this unit looks more than good enough to help carry them to a deep playoff run.
A new mock draft from Jordan Reid at ESPN has the Seahawks finishing with the 28th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, which they use on Texas linebacker Anthony Hill.
"Hill is a versatile playmaker who is capable of playing the edge along with the second level, where the Seahawks have lacked consistency this season. Even though Hill has zero sacks in 2025, he combined for 13 sacks in his first two college seasons... Hill has the physical profile that coach Mike Macdonald covets and can be used in a variety of spots in Seattle's scheme."
Hill is exactly the kind of dynamic and versatile weapon that Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori are on the back end of Macdonald's defense. Adding another to the front would be a luxury
Like Witherspoon and Emmanwori, Hill has the ability to disrupt an offense in a variety of different ways. Last season he finished with eight sacks, an SEC-high 16.5 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and an interception.
Anthony Hill 2024 highlights
You can always make a case for the Seahawks to continue building up their offensive line, which has improved a great deal with first-round pick Grey Zabel at left guard.
However, there's also a case to take the top defensive player still on the board, helping take Macdonald's defense from very good to great. If Hill is still there whenever they wind up being on the clock, the Seahawks will have to at least consider it.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Struggling Seahawks star linked to Cowboys ahead of trade deadline
Seahawks ascend into top five teams in latest NFL power rankings
Unfathomable 1-win team ranked ahead of red-hot Seahawks at PFF
Odds revealed for Seahawks-Texans Monday Night Football game