Greg Olson makes a strong declaration about the Seahawks

Maybe now Seahawk fans will stop complaining about Greg Olson.

Every time Seattle draws the No. 2 FOX team of Olson and his play-by-play partner Joe Davis I hear it from fans- on Twitter/X, social media, and even directly. It usually sounds something like.... "Ugh, Greg Olson HATES us, I can't stand listening to him do Seahawks games!"

Well, brace yourselves Seahawk fans, because Olson now thinks your team might just be the best in the league.

Shortly after watching Seattle finish off their mostly-dominant 26-0 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the one-time Seahawks tight end had this to say about Mike Macdonald's team:

I think as the weeks go on and you see the dominant defense, you see the explosive element of the offense, you put it all together - the coaching, the scheme, the home field advantage if they get it.... I think it's pretty clear right now, as things stand, if you want to win, you want to go through the NFC playoffs, it's probably going to have to go through this Seattle Seahawks team. Greg Olson - FOX analyst

To Olson's point, with today's win Seattle improves to 9-3 and are now tied with the Rams and Bears for the best record in the NFC.

