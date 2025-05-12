All Seahawks

ESPN names 2 Seahawks among most impactful non-first round NFL draft picks

Despite winning 10 games in 2024, the Seahawks made wholesale changes this offseason. An NFL analyst takes a look at two members of Seattle’s rookie class.

Russell Baxter

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider gave head coach Mike Macdonald 11 shiny new toys to develop via this year’s draft. The focus was on the offensive side of the ball as nine of those selections hope to make an impression on the team’s new-look attack.

Field Yates of ESPN assembled a list of players not chosen in the first round by teams in April, and the impact they could make in their debut seasons. A pair of Seahawks were mentioned by Yates. There’s a fifth-round pick that is making the conversion from tight end to fullback. The other is an intriguing defensive back that Schneider traded up in the second round to obtain.

On offense, Yates spoke of University of Alabama product Robbie Ouzts. “Ouzts did not see the football much at Alabama (16 career catches), but he is a rugged and versatile blocker. The Seahawks hired Klint Kubiak this offseason and will rely much more on two-RB sets. Ouzts will make the move to fullback and compete for that starting role. His combination of power at the point of attack and understanding of angles as a run blocker should allow him to make the position switch relatively seamlessly.”

Robbie Ouzts
Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Robbie Ouzts (45) catches a touchdown pass from Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the game with Mercer at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it came to the other side of the ball, the ESPN analyst pointed to University of South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. “Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald maximizes the talent of safeties, and few safeties have entered the NFL with Emmanwori's physical traits,” said Yates. “The 6’3”, 220-pounder has 4.38 speed and explosiveness. The Seahawks moving up the board for him signals they believe Emmanwori can fit in somewhere from the jump. He certainly has the speed and range to play center field, but I also see the size and physicality to play in the box as a "big nickel" safety/linebacker hybrid.

It's a year of change in the Pacific Northwest, and youth may be served in a number of ways when it comes to Macdonald’s club this season.

