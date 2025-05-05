ex-Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts talks switching positions for Seahawks
There are a lot new pieces in the Pacific Northwest when it comes to Mike Macdonald’s club. The vast majority of those for the Seattle Seahawks are on the offensive side of the football. Thanks to a series of trades, free agency, and the 2025 NFL draft—as well as a new offensive coordinator—things will be very different for Macdonald’s club this upcoming season.
The Seahawks will have 2024 Pro Bowler Sam Darnold behind center, while Geno Smith is now with the Raiders. Gone are wideouts Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and enter Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. First-rounder guard Grey Zabel was one of three offensive linemen drafted by John Schneider.
Seattle’s general manager also used a fifth-round pick on University of Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts. The 6’3”, 274-pound performer, who caught a total of 16 passes for 192 yards and three scores in four seasons with the Crimson Tide, will be making a position change in the NFL.
Back in mid-February, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak explained that he would be utilizing the fullback position this season, and concluded with a sign of things to come. “Again, that's going to come down to the strength of our players who we have on our roster and let’s use the best 11 out there, let’s get the five best eligible deployed out into the route scheme. So those are things we're working on right now, who that's going to be, but we've got to adapt as coaches to our best players on the roster…”
“I’m excited about the guys we do have on the roster,” added Kubiak. “We will play tight ends in the fullback position for sure, but that’s a process right now.”
Nearly three months later, that process will now include Ouzts—as well as Russell. An improved offensive front with the addition of Zabel, as well as lead blocker in front of Kenneth Walker III could be a huge boost for a team that has finished 28th in the league in rushing yards per game each of the past two seasons.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL draft expert ranks Seahawks’ 2025 class second behind Patriots
Seattle Seahawks announce they have signed 17 undrafted free agents
Utah edge rusher named UDFA most likely to make Seahawks roster
Seahawks get insulting ranking from CBS following strong draft class