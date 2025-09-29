ESPN shares strong argument for Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Through four games it's clear that the Seattle Seahawks are one of the better teams in the NFL this year. It's too early to tell just how far they'll go, but so long as their key pieces stay healthy there's a real chance that they can make their first deep playoff run since 2015.
To review, those key pieces include defensive end Leonard Williams, middle linebacker Ernest Jones and slot cornerback Devon Witherspoon on defense. On offense, it's right tackle Abe Lucas and the combo of starting quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who are off to a magnificent start in their first season playing together.
While Darnold is balling out well enough to be ranked No. 2 at his position by Pro Football Focus, JSN is arguabl playing at an All-Pro level. Here's ESPN's Brady Henderson making the case that Smith-Njigba is now one of the best in the league at what he does.
"It took him a while to get going against Arizona on Thursday, but he finished with four catches for 79 yards, including a 22-yarder that set up the Seahawk's winning field goal. Smith-Njigba, who also rushed for 11 rushing, was Seattle's best receiver last season, even with DK Metcalf still in the fold. Now, Smith-Njigba has a case to be among the best in football."
Going by the traditional stats he certainly has a case. While JSN has only scored one touchdown, he's second in the league in receiving yards (a distant second to Puka Nacua) and ranks in the top 10 in yards per reception (15.5).
For what it's worth, PFF has JSN graded out as the fourth-best wide receiver in the league so far.
The only real knock on what he's done so far is a pair of fumbles. If he can keep that part of his game clean the rest of the year he'll at least belong in the WR1 conversation.
