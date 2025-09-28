Rare Mariners playoff run could cause chaos for Seahawks' kickoff times
Because chasing a championship can cause chaos, the Seattle Seahawks may have to shift future kickoff times to accommodate baseball's Mariners.
According to a new story from ESPN, two upcoming home games at Lumen Field may have adjusted times as to not coincide with Mariners' games at T-Mobile Park just across the street. No official changes have been made yet, but the next two home games -- Oct. 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oct. 20 against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football - are on days when the Mariners could be hosting playoff games.
The parking and freeway infrastructure of the area surrounding the stadiums isn't designed to support two games played at the same time and would create logistical nightmares of chaotic traffic and general overcrowding.
The Mariners and home-run king Carl Raleigh clinched the American League West title last week and will learn on Friday when their ALDS begins. Game 1 of that series is expected to be Oct. 5. If Major League Baseball choose a daytime start, the Seahawks-Buccaneers game could be pushed back from 90 to 150 minutes.
The same scenario could collide on Oct. 20, when the Mariners could host Game 7 of the ALDS around the same time the Seahawks play a marquee game on MNF.
The Seahawks are idle this weekend after beating the Arizona Cardinals to imporve to 3-1 last Thursday night.
