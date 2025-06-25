Former Seahawks legend named one of NFL’s biggest bargains in 2025
There’s still more than two months before the 2025 NFL regular season kicks off in the City of Brotherly Love. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in a renewal of their always-interesting NFC East rivalry.
The preseason kicks off on July 31 when the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Training camps open next month.
What are pro football fans and media to do? Pete Prisco of CBS Sports came up with an interesting idea. Utilizing his recent list of the Top 100 players in the NFL, he noted what he considered the best bargains and assembled a team with 11 players on both sides of the ball.
Among his players on defense is one of the Seattle Seahawks’ all-time greats and a performer certainly on a path to Canton, Ohio. While he’s preparing for his second year with the Washington Commanders, linebacker Bobby Wagner played a total of 11 seasons in the Pacific Northwest. He remains a productive performer, and was a big part of Washington’s defensive revival in 2024. He re-signed with the Commanders this offseason via a one-year, $9 million contract.
“Like a fine wine, Wagner just can't stop aging gracefully,” explained Prisco. “He'll be 35 at the start of 2025, which means the Commanders can only count on him for so long. Or can they? The longtime Seattle Seahawks star has missed just three games over the last decade, and while he may not possess the top-end athleticism of today's linebackers, he remains a physical force close to the line, totaling 1,800-plus tackles for his career.”
Wagner led Dan Quinn’s club with 132 stops in 2024, the 13th time in as many NFL seasons that the 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro has totaled at least 100 tackles. He also finished with a pair of sacks, two fumble recoveries, and four passes defensed. He also amassed a total of 25 stops during Washington’s three-game playoff run in 2024. Wagner was Pro Football Focus’ No. 3 linebacker this past season.
