Bobby Wagner comments after signing with Commanders
The Washington Commanders re-signed Bobby Wagner to a one-year deal, keeping the veteran linebacker in the nation's capital.
Wagner is excited about Washington's development from last season, and he believes that will continue in 2025.
Wagner wants to keep building with Commanders
"I just love what we're building here. I love the team. I feel like this is the place. You always want to be in a place where they want you to be here and they accept you, and I think we've got unfinished business to do," Wagner said.
"I was pretty confident that we were going to be able to get something worked out. It was more so just kind of sitting down and putting our heads together to make something good for both sides, and I was confident that this was going to work out."
Wagner and the Commanders will continue growing with free agency and the draft next month.
