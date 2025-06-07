Commanders' Dan Quinn sends message to veteran players
The Washington Commanders are entering their second season with head coach Dan Quinn at the helm.
Quinn recently spoke about the changes he plans to make going into Year 2 and the role he wants the veterans to play within the team.
Quinn wants veterans to buy in
"One of the main things for the players starting off to be here, can you be an awesome teammate, top of the pile," Quinn said.
"Then it gets into your role, what that can mean, how good can you get at these specific things? And then we go from there but it has to be, man, being a great teammate first. And so, yeah, that's important for everybody, but how do you live that? And how do you demonstrate that? And how do you show that to one another because not everybody's outspoken or not giving each other greeting cards every day, but there's spaces that you fill in that you're helping one another see how good you can get. And that to me is all part of it.
"I never wanted to be having a good time and working your ass off to be in opposition of one another. I wanted those two things to happen simultaneously, having a great time and we are absolutely emptying it out to go work hard."
Quinn and the Commanders will rest over the weekend ahead of the team's three-day minicamp, which begins Tuesday at the practice facility in Ashburn, Va.
