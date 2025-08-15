Former Seattle Seahawks favorite named NFL's most underrated quarterback
The Seattle Seahawks are putting their trust in veteran quarterback Sam Darnold. But according to some observers, they're doing it at the expense of one of the most underrated players in the NFL.
Geno Smith was a fan favorite with the 12s during his three full seasons as a starter. He went 28-24 as a starter from 2022-24, twice making the Pro Bowl, throwing for 4,000+ yards two times and leading the league in completion percentage (69.8) in 2022. In 2023, he led the NFL with four fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives.
MORE: ESPN predicts Seahawks' worst season since 2009 is a possibility in 2025
He was rewarded after his 2022 season with a three-year, $75 million contract.
But even after last season throwing for 4,320 yards on 70-percent completions - numbers that are the stated goals for Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams by new head coach Ben Johnson - the Seahawks traded him. When former Seahawks' head coach Pete Carroll returned to the league to coach the Las Vegas Raiders, he wanted his old quarterback.
MORE: Chiefs 'likely' won't play Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, other starters vs. Seahawks
The Seahawks dealt Geno to the silver-and-black in exchange for a third-round draft choice they turned into promising rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe.
With Milroe fighting to be Sam Darnold's backup in Seattle, one website ranks Smith as the most underrated quarterback in the league.
MORE: Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel earns near-perfect grade for first game
Writes Sportsnaut, "While he only finished last season with 21 passing touchdowns while throwing 15 interceptions, Smith remains a high-end starter. He led all NFL quarterbacks in On-Target rate (81.8 percent) with the lowest Bad Throw rate (10.4 percent). It’s also worth noting that of his 15 interceptions, 13 came when pressured. He now leaves behind a Seahawks offensive line that allowed the most pressures (232), for a Raiders’ offense with a dynamic running game and better pass protection. He can be a Top 12 quarterback this season."
The Seahawks, of course, will be vastly disappointed if Darnold isn't in that grouping as well.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks could have worst season since 2009
Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel comes out swinging in preseason debut
Even Mike Macdonald could rattle new Seahawks starter Sam Darnold
Seahawks QB ripped to shreds by CBS over poor preseason outing