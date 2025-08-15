All Seahawks

Former Seattle Seahawks favorite named NFL's most underrated quarterback

Gone but not forgotten, former Seattle Seahawks star Geno Smith is getting praise as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Richie Whitt

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles away from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and throws for a touchdown in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles away from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and throws for a touchdown in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks are putting their trust in veteran quarterback Sam Darnold. But according to some observers, they're doing it at the expense of one of the most underrated players in the NFL.

Geno Smith was a fan favorite with the 12s during his three full seasons as a starter. He went 28-24 as a starter from 2022-24, twice making the Pro Bowl, throwing for 4,000+ yards two times and leading the league in completion percentage (69.8) in 2022. In 2023, he led the NFL with four fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives.

He was rewarded after his 2022 season with a three-year, $75 million contract.

But even after last season throwing for 4,320 yards on 70-percent completions - numbers that are the stated goals for Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams by new head coach Ben Johnson - the Seahawks traded him. When former Seahawks' head coach Pete Carroll returned to the league to coach the Las Vegas Raiders, he wanted his old quarterback.

The Seahawks dealt Geno to the silver-and-black in exchange for a third-round draft choice they turned into promising rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe.

With Milroe fighting to be Sam Darnold's backup in Seattle, one website ranks Smith as the most underrated quarterback in the league.

Writes Sportsnaut, "While he only finished last season with 21 passing touchdowns while throwing 15 interceptions, Smith remains a high-end starter. He led all NFL quarterbacks in On-Target rate (81.8 percent) with the lowest Bad Throw rate (10.4 percent). It’s also worth noting that of his 15 interceptions, 13 came when pressured. He now leaves behind a Seahawks offensive line that allowed the most pressures (232), for a Raiders’ offense with a dynamic running game and better pass protection. He can be a Top 12 quarterback this season."

The Seahawks, of course, will be vastly disappointed if Darnold isn't in that grouping as well.

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) hug after the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.