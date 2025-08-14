All Seahawks

Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel earns near-perfect grade for first game

Grey Zabel is already impressing in his rookie season for the Seattle Seahawks.

Jeremy Brener

North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel answers questions at a press conference during the NFL Combine.
North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel answers questions at a press conference during the NFL Combine. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Grey Zabel is already looking the part of a first-round pick.

Zabel made his debut for the Seahawks against the Las Vegas Raiders last week and impressed CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso, who gave him an "A" in his first-round report card grades.

"Playing left guard in his preseason debut, Zabel looked like he was back at North Dakota State with the ease at which he locked on and displaced defensive linemen, particularly in the run game," Trapasso wrote.

"His burst off the snap and agility to gain leverage were outstanding. Plus, he did not give up a pressure on 11 pass-blocking opportunities."

Zabel is expected to be part of Seattle's starting offensive line from Day 1, so it's nice to see that the team is able to plug and play him right away.

There's always a bit of concern, especially with a first-round pick, because those are the selections that have to be hits in order for a team to be successful in the NFL.

While he hasn't played a meaningful down quite yet, it certainly looks like Zabel is someone that could be part of the Seahawks offensive line for a very long time.

Considering the fact that offensive line is a major position of need for the Seahawks, this is a major win.

Zabel and the Seahawks are getting ready to do it all over again in their second preseason matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field. The game can be watched on NFL Network.

