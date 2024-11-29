Seahawks Face 'Challenge' in Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets, who have 40-year-old future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers under center.
While the Jets may not be the most formidable opponent the Seahawks have faced this year, coach Mike Macdonald still recognizes the game as a challenge for his team.
"I mean we're playing Aaron Rodgers, man, this guy, I don't think, you don't need to say anything else," Macdonald said. "He's got elite arm talent. He’s still able to extend the play. He knows all the things that are about to happen before they happen. He's in complete control. So that's the thought going into the whole thing."
While the Jets have only racked up three wins this season, they have beaten a playoff-caliber Houston Texans team while also competing close against the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.
Rodgers being under center gives the Jets a chance each week because you don't know when he'll be able to turn back the clock.
"It's a challenge," Macdonald said. "It's hard to time things up and he [Rodgers] varies things a good bit and has command of it and he's been around, he knows all the tricks of the trade, so it's going to be hard to have sleight of hand and things like that. So if we feel like we have an opportunity, we'll try it, but we'll see. But he does a great job."
On top of that, the Seahawks have to go on the road, but Seattle has won three of its four games away from Lumen Field so far this season, which is a positive sign for the weekend.
"It's hard to say one thing and it's probably different week to week, but having a mentality and kind of a goal and a togetherness being on the road has helped and our guys are locked in," Macdonald said. "I think all of our ops people make it seamless for us to go on the road and our guys know what the challenge is each week and you got to go execute it. And we've done that three out of four times. But I mean it's kind of the same story as it is at home and obviously wish our home record was better, but it's an opportunity. We have a great opportunity now to go try to get another win and further our position here down the stretch."
If the Seahawks can find a way to keep Rodgers in check and take the crowd out of the game, they could keep their hold on first place and head back home on a happy flight.
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Jets is set for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday. The game can be watched on FOX.
