Seahawks' Geno Smith Reveals Mindset vs. Jets
The Seattle Seahawks are on top of the NFC West as they take on the New York Jets in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.
With the Seahawks at 6-5 and three teams hot on their tail, every game between now and the end of the regular season is important. That has led to a shift in mindset from the Seahawks going into each game from here on out.
"We [are] going to treat each game like a playoff game from here on out until we get to that point," Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said. "And yeah, the leaders are doing a great job at making sure guys are focused. I think Mike [Macdonald] is doing a great job at making sure we're focused. That was the message today."
Even though the Jets aren't necessarily in the same boat as the Seahawks, the team is not underestimating its opponent.
"They're a very talented team," Smith said of the Jets. "The record doesn't describe the type of team they are. They've been in a lot of close games and they're a great second-half team as well. They're going to be at home coming off a bye. They're trying to turn their season around, trying to finish on a good note. And so they don't care that we're coming in or what we have going on. Again, this is the NFL. They got Aaron Rodgers, they got great players on that team and we got to go out there and we got to take it. It's going to be tough, but we got the right mentality and the right guys."
A win would get the Seahawks one step closer towards winning the division, and that's the only thing on anyone's mind inside the Seattle locker room.
Smith has led the Seahawks to the playoffs before, which means he knows what it takes to do it again. Hearing the confidence Smith has should make fans feel good about the direction the team is going and the mindset it has in attacking December and January.
But now they must execute to win their first division title since 2020 and earn their first postseason berth since 2022, Smith's first year as the starting quarterback.
The Seahawks and Jets are scheduled for kickoff at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday. The game can be watched on FOX.
