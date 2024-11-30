All Seahawks

Seahawks' Geno Smith Reveals Mindset vs. Jets

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is confident heading into their game against the New York Jets.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) rushes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) rushes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are on top of the NFC West as they take on the New York Jets in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

With the Seahawks at 6-5 and three teams hot on their tail, every game between now and the end of the regular season is important. That has led to a shift in mindset from the Seahawks going into each game from here on out.

"We [are] going to treat each game like a playoff game from here on out until we get to that point," Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said. "And yeah, the leaders are doing a great job at making sure guys are focused. I think Mike [Macdonald] is doing a great job at making sure we're focused. That was the message today."

Even though the Jets aren't necessarily in the same boat as the Seahawks, the team is not underestimating its opponent.

"They're a very talented team," Smith said of the Jets. "The record doesn't describe the type of team they are. They've been in a lot of close games and they're a great second-half team as well. They're going to be at home coming off a bye. They're trying to turn their season around, trying to finish on a good note. And so they don't care that we're coming in or what we have going on. Again, this is the NFL. They got Aaron Rodgers, they got great players on that team and we got to go out there and we got to take it. It's going to be tough, but we got the right mentality and the right guys." 

A win would get the Seahawks one step closer towards winning the division, and that's the only thing on anyone's mind inside the Seattle locker room.

Smith has led the Seahawks to the playoffs before, which means he knows what it takes to do it again. Hearing the confidence Smith has should make fans feel good about the direction the team is going and the mindset it has in attacking December and January.

But now they must execute to win their first division title since 2020 and earn their first postseason berth since 2022, Smith's first year as the starting quarterback.

The Seahawks and Jets are scheduled for kickoff at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday. The game can be watched on FOX.

More Seahawks News

Seahawks Face 'Challenge' in Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Seahawks S Coby Bryant Earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Seahawks' Ernest Jones Trade Mirrors Mike Macdonald's Past Moves

Report: Seahawks Claim DB A.J. Finley Off Waivers

Seahawks Designate 2 Players to Return to Practice, Place Anthony Bradford on IR

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News