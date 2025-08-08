5 Takeaways from Seahawks preseason-opening tie vs. Raiders
Undrafted rookie edge rusher Jalan Gaines blocked Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s would-be game-winning field goal with no time on the clock and the Seattle Seahawks tied with the Raiders, 23-23, in the preseason opener on Thursday, Aug. 7, at Lumen Field.
The Seahawks denied Pete Carroll and co. a win in his first return to Seattle as an opponent, and head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense looked stellar in the first half with two turnovers and a 16-3 halftime lead.
Here’s what we learned from Seattle’s first game action of the 2025 season against the Raiders.
Robbie Ouzts can really play fullback
Rookie fifth-round fullback Robbie Ouzts was the star of the show early on for the Seahawks’ offense. Not only did he come out of the backfield for a 17-yard reception in the first quarter, but Ouzts also showed his ability to seal the edge as a lead blocker to fuel the run game.
With 5:44 left in the first quarter, Ouzts spurred a 24-yard touchdown run by George Holani by squarely picking up the edge rusher out of the backfield. Holani was able to get to the outside and outrun the crashing linebacker — doing the rest of the work with his speed.
Ouzts, however, made the entire play function. He made multiple other impressive plays as a blocker throughout the night. Ouzts could be a star in Klint Kubiak’s system.
Speaking of Holani
The second-year former undrafted free agent out of Boise State looked like a polished rusher, totaling seven carries for 61 yards (8.7 yards per attempt) and a touchdown.
Holani is competing with rookie seventh-round pick Damien Martinez for the third running back spot with Kenny McIntosh sustaining a potentially season-ending knee injury. Martinez was less effective in his opportunities, taking six carries for just 10 yards.
Holani looks like the clear option there, at least through one game. He has sneaky speed, good vision and an impressive contact balance. It was a good start to Holani’s campaign to be kept on the 53-man roster.
Running back sleeper: UDFA Jacardia Wright had an impressive debut. He had a 45-yard run negated on a holding call, but Wright showed deft vision on a short 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Wright saw a stone wall in front of him and cut it back to find a hole and six points. He finished with seven carries for 34 yards and the score and will be one to watch through the rest of the preseason.
Mike Macdonald got a little spicy
It’s just the preseason, but Macdonald wasn’t afraid to dip into his bag of tricks with Pete Carroll on the other sideline. Late in the second quarter, Macdonald sent a disguised blitz at Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell — forcing him to throw early and into a trap coverage. Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, a 2024 fifth-round pick, jumped in front of the pass for the interception.
It was a nearly impossible situation for O’Connell to win unless he had the rapid wherewithal to throw the ball away. Unfortunately for the Raiders, he did not.
Rapid-fire defensive standouts
Rookie second-round safety Nick Emmanwori looked as good as advertised in his first game action at Lumen Field. The do-it-all defender nearly had a sack on former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on the first Las Vegas drive of the game, and he had a tackle for loss later on in the first quarter.
Nose tackle Brandon Pili impressed in the middle of the defense with two tackles in limited action. He was consistently penetrating the Raiders’ front line and disrupting the offense.
UDFA wide receiver-turned-edge rusher Connor O’Toole had the only sack of the night by either team in the fourth quarter, taking down Raiders quarterback Cam Miller. O’Toole finished with three total tackles.
Pritchett finished his day with four tackles, two pass deflections and his interception. He’s in a battle with Josh Jobe and Shaquill Griffin for the third cornerback spot. Jobe also had an interception in the first half.
Gaines deserves major credit for denying Carroll his first win in Lumen Field as an opponent, also. He used all of his 6-foot-3 frame and long wingspan to bat down Carlson’s would-be game-winning kick.
About that Tory Horton hype train …
It’s rolling, with a full head of steam. Horton totaled three catches for 31 yards and a spinning touchdown that saw him weave through three Las Vegas defenders to get into the end zone.
It was anything but ordinary, as Horton caught a simple stick route pass from Drew Lock and did the rest himself. This train isn’t slowing down any time soon, and Horton looks to be the real deal.
Up Next
The Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15. That will be their final home game before returning home for the regular season opener on Sept. 7.
