Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Will former Division III edge rusher exceed expectations?
The Seattle Seahawks began training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. As camp progresses, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in late August. Ascending from the NCAA's lowest competition level to one of its highest, former Illinois State pass-rusher Jalan Gaines will try to continue defying the odds.
Path to the NFL
Gaines's college football beginnings have humble roots. Coming out of Oak Lawn Community High School in Illinois, Gaines played the first year of his college career at the University of Dubuque — an NCAA Division III school in Iowa. He totaled 21 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one blocked kick in eight games played as a freshman in 2021.
Entering the transfer portal after his first season, Gaines landed with Illinois State in 2022 but saw limited action. However, he broke out in 2023 to the tune of 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four pass deflections and one forced fumble in 10 appearances.
Gaines's production was solid once again in 2024, starting all 14 games for Illinois State and piling up 55 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Unlike most undrafted rookies on the Seahawks' roster, Gaines played just four college seasons.
Going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Gaines was part of the first round of UDFA signings by the Seahawks on May 2.
Outlook
The Seahawks have stacked their edge rushers on the 90-man roster with plenty of young talent. Outside of Gaines, Seattle has three other undrafted free agents (Jared Ivey, Seth Coleman and Connor O'Toole) behind roster bubble players Tyreke Smith and Jamie Sheriff — neither of whom are rookies.
Seattle's core trio of DeMarcus Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall are roster locks, but Uchenna Nwosu may begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, which could open up opportunities for the younger players. The Seahawks kept five outside linebackers on the initial roster last season, and it's reasonable to expect a similar result with Nwosu's uncertain health status.
At 6-foot-3, 242 pounds, Gaines is a prototypical size for an NFL edge rusher, but he might not be as refined as some other players competing for a spot on the 53-man roster. His productive college career is a good sign, but it was also against lesser FCS competition. If no new additions are made and Gaines rises to the top of Seattle's UDFA edge rusher class, however, he could very well be in line for a practice squad spot.
