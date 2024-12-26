By the Numbers: Seahawks vs. Bears
The Seahawks and Bears square off on Thursday Night Football. Seattle's playoff hopes are on life support, but not totally extinguished yet. What stats and figures go into this matchup?
9
The Bears have lost nine straight games, dating back to mid-October. In that span, they have fired their head coach, Matt Eberflus. The average margin of loss during that streak is nearly 12 points per game. Their offense has sputtered, even as they made the change to Thomas Brown running things.
Nine is also the number of years that have passed since the Seahawks last beat the Bears. Seattle shut out Chicago 26-0 in September of 2015. That included a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by then rookie Tyler Lockett. Seattle is 0-2 since.
89.3
Caleb Williams' passer rating this season, which ranks 20th in the NFL. That also is second among rookies, after Jayden Daniels. Williams has not had the dream rookie season he likely wanted when the season began. The Bears parted ways with his offensive coordinator and head coach midseason, leading to turmoil that is not ideal for a rookie quarterback. Chicago will likely start over next season with a coach they believe can unlock Williams' potential.
4.6
One of the reasons offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was let go was because of Chicago's lack of explosiveness. Their 4.6 yards per play is next to last in the NFL.
103.2
The Bears have had trouble running the ball consistently, even with a talented back like D'Andre Swift. They rank 25th in the NFL in rushing yards per game.
80
The Bears are 0-8 when their offense is held under 80 rushing yards. The Seahawks need to make Chicago one-dimensional by taking away their running attack. That will force Caleb Williams into uncomfortable situations with an interim coaching staff.
47.5
For all their faults, the Bears have been a solid red zone defense. They allow a touchdown in just 47.5 percent of red zone trips they allow, which is third-best in the NFL. That is especially impressive when they have also allowed the second-most red zone trips of any defense — the ultimate bend-don't-break approach.
80.3
Jaylon Johnson is currently the Bears' best defender. He is allowing just an 80.3 passer rating. His 58.7 percent mark for receptions allowed per target is fifth-best in the NFL among defensive backs with at least 900 snaps played. He seems on his way to his second straight Pro Bowl bid.
43
Montez Sweat has 43 QB pressures, which leads the team. He earned a Pro Bowl nod last year after having 12.5 sacks. He has not had the same amount of pass rushing success this year, but he is still one of the most dangerous pass rushers in the NFL. The Seahawks need to keep tabs on where Sweat is, especially on passing downs.
5
Geno Smith has thrown five interceptions in the red zone, which leads the NFL. His 15 interceptions overall are second-most in the league. With Seattle favored in this game, the easiest way for them to allow the upset at the hands of the Bears is to turn the ball over. The Seahawks are 3-0 when they don't turn the ball over once this season and 5-1 when they turn it over just once.
