Game Recap: Takeaways, Improved Run Game Power Seahawks to Win Over Cardinals
Two defensive interceptions and the first 100-plus-yard rushing performance of running back Zach Charbonnet's career fueled the Seattle Seahawks to a decisive 30-18 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.
The defense failed to make it three straight games with a pick-six, but it made up for the lack of points by nabbing two interceptions of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray — both of which led to touchdowns for the Seahawks offense in the first half.
Charbonnet, stepping into a starting role amid Kenneth Walker III’s absence, posted the best ground effort of the season by a Seattle running back, finishing with 22 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the top performance by the Seahawks offensive line.
Finally taking some pressure off Geno Smith (24-30, 233 yards, TD), Seattle totaled 176 rushing yards. The team’s previous high this season was 158, back in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Since then, Seattle averaged just 83.5 rush yards per game before Sunday’s performance.
The Seahawks (8-5, 2-2 NFC West) now possess a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams (7-6, 2-1) in the division. Arizona (6-7, 2-2) fell into a tie for third place with the San Francisco 49ers.
Of course, had the Rams not upset the now two-loss Buffalo Bills, Seattle would have had a three-game lead in the NFC West. Instead, the margin remains narrow despite the Seahawks winning four straight following their 1-5 stretch from Weeks 4–9.
Still, Seattle remains in control of their own destiny entering Week 15.
The Cardinals put up more points on their first possession of the game than they did in 60 minutes in Week 12. Quarterback Kyler Murray (25-38, 259 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT) found wide receiver Michael Wilson for a 41-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.
But Murray’s successes were short-lived. Trailing 7-3, Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV intercepted a pass intended for rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.
On the first play of Seattle’s next possession, Smith found wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 19-yard touchdown. The Seahawks took their first lead of the game, 10-7.
The Seahawks struck on consecutive passes from Murray, as Coby Bryant undercut a deep target that Murray tried to squeeze into Zay Jones. It was Bryant’s second interception of Murray this season after having a 69-yard pick-six in the first matchup.
Arizona got three more points to bring it back to a one-score game. However, two Seattle drives later, Charbonnet ripped off by far the Seahawks’ longest run of the season on a 51-yard touchdown.
Running through a huge crease created by right tackle Abraham Lucas and right guard Sataoa Laumea in space, Charbonnet cut upfield and extended the Seahawks’ lead to 24-10. Previously, Seattle’s longest rush by a running back was a 28-yard scamper by Kenneth Walker III against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.
Charbonnet had 87 yards on the ground on just 10 carries in the first half. Walker’s season-high is 103 rushing yards (20 carries) versus the Denver Broncos in Week 1. With the addition of Kenny McIntosh’s production, the Seahawks totaled 121 first-half rush yards.
The offensive production slowed for Seattle in the second half. Though the Seahawks got a late third-quarter field goal, the Cardinals hung around via a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a 2-yard score by Conner.
Following a successful, designed scamper by Murray on a two-point conversion, Arizona pulled within nine points at 27-18.
Seattle punted on consecutive drives, giving the Cardinals a chance to pull closer while the Seahawks’ offense struggled. Arizona kicker Chad Ryland set up for a 40-yard field goal with 7:19 to play — a kick that would cut the Cardinals' deficit to six — but it rebounded off the left upright and out.
With a long, methodical drive that followed, the Seahawks pushed their lead back to a two-touchdown advantage. Jason Myers drilled a 35-yarder to make it 30-18 with 1:56 left in the game.
Arizona churned some garbage time yardage, reaching Seattle’s 7-yard line, but Murray was sacked by Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins on the game’s final play for a 16-yard loss to punctuate the win.
Run game revival
This game wasn’t just about Charbonnet. While the second-year pro continues to make his case for an expanded role in the offense, Seattle’s offensive line was the catalyst behind the Seahawks’ success on Sunday.
Take the 51-yard touchdown run, for example. It was a simple counter play, with the left side of the line and center Olu Oluwatimi blocking down to the right while Lucas and Laumea pulled. That was enough to spring Charbonnet free, and his speed did the rest.
There was little more to ask of the Seahawks’ run game against the Cardinals. If this is a performance that can be replicated, it completely changes the complexion of Seattle’s offense.
Takeaways remain the difference
The defensive turnovers have shifted games over the last four contests. Seattle has six takeaways during their four-game win streak since the bye, and two of those interceptions have resulted directly in points.
In this game against the Cardinals, both interceptions led to a total of 14 points for the Seahawks’ offense. That jumpstarted the stretch of 17 points in the first half that fueled Seattle’s lead.
Up Next
The Seahawks host the Green Bay Packers (9-4) for a primetime game at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Lumen Field.
Seattle remains at risk of sacrificing its NFC West lead with the Rams remaining firmly in the hunt following two straight wins. Every victory is critical for the Seahawks, especially against the top teams in the NFC.
