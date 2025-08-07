Seahawks' rookie Jalen Milroe gets debut advice from Mike Macdonald: 'Let it rip!'
Fans at Lumen Field Thursday night might shed a tear at Pete Carroll's homecoming. But they'll also have their eyes wide open in anticipation of Jalen Milroe's debut.
While Carroll returns to Seattle for the first time after 14 seasons and a Super Bowl win has head coach of the Seahawks, the dazzling rookie quarterback will finally get to show in a game setting what he's done throughout training camp.
Though Sam Darnold is entrenched as the starting quarterback, Milroe - drafted with the 92nd overall pick - has been one of the most intriguing players in camp. With an edge on veteran Drew Lock to be Darnold's backup, the rookie got some advice from head coach Mike Macdonald ahead of the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“You don’t have to reinvent quarterback play, just do all the things that you’ve been trained to do,” Macdonald said. “Go let it rip. Be decisive and be the quarterback and person that we drafted you to be, and that he’s becoming out there every day. You guys see it, there’s a lot of progress, a lot of things to be excited about and there’s a lot of things we want to work on, too. I can’t wait to watch it.”
While fans will fondly watch Carroll and ex-Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith on the Raiders' sideline, they'll also anxiously monitor the play of young potential starters such as left guard Grey Zabel, defensive back Nick Emmanwori, tight end Elijah Arroyo and fullback Robbie Ouzts.
Milroe has at times dazzled with his arm and legs, sprinting for touchdowns and showing off his elite arm strength with not only deep throws but also ropes over the middle of the field. Rookies always struggle with first-game jitters, but Milroe hopes to run a smooth operation and give fans confidence for a bright future in his debut.
