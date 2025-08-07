All Seahawks

Seahawks' rookie Jalen Milroe gets debut advice from Mike Macdonald: 'Let it rip!'

After an impressive training camp in he's made plays with his arm and legs, Seattle Seahawks' rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe makes his NFL debut Thursday night.

Richie Whitt

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) scrambles during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) scrambles during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Fans at Lumen Field Thursday night might shed a tear at Pete Carroll's homecoming. But they'll also have their eyes wide open in anticipation of Jalen Milroe's debut.

While Carroll returns to Seattle for the first time after 14 seasons and a Super Bowl win has head coach of the Seahawks, the dazzling rookie quarterback will finally get to show in a game setting what he's done throughout training camp.

Though Sam Darnold is entrenched as the starting quarterback, Milroe - drafted with the 92nd overall pick - has been one of the most intriguing players in camp. With an edge on veteran Drew Lock to be Darnold's backup, the rookie got some advice from head coach Mike Macdonald ahead of the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) with coach Pete Carroll during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“You don’t have to reinvent quarterback play, just do all the things that you’ve been trained to do,” Macdonald said. “Go let it rip. Be decisive and be the quarterback and person that we drafted you to be, and that he’s becoming out there every day. You guys see it, there’s a lot of progress, a lot of things to be excited about and there’s a lot of things we want to work on, too. I can’t wait to watch it.”

While fans will fondly watch Carroll and ex-Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith on the Raiders' sideline, they'll also anxiously monitor the play of young potential starters such as left guard Grey Zabel, defensive back Nick Emmanwori, tight end Elijah Arroyo and fullback Robbie Ouzts.

Milroe has at times dazzled with his arm and legs, sprinting for touchdowns and showing off his elite arm strength with not only deep throws but also ropes over the middle of the field. Rookies always struggle with first-game jitters, but Milroe hopes to run a smooth operation and give fans confidence for a bright future in his debut.

NFL draft prospect, Jalen Milroe of Alabama, arrives during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24, 2025. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

