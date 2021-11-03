Seahawks 2021 'Midseason' Awards: Offense

With the first eight games of the season wrapped up and the trade deadline now passed, reporter Corbin Smith hands out midseason hardware for Seattle's top offensive performers.

Thanks to the NFL deciding to add an 18th week and 17th game to the schedule, there's no longer a true midway point to the season. But as the 3-5 Seahawks head into their Week 9 bye, coach Pete Carroll is treating this week as such.

"I'm totally screwed up," Carroll told reporters on Monday following a 31-7 win over Jacksonville. "It doesn't work out all, so I chose to declare it [the midway point] now."

While Carroll was laughing about no longer being able to divide the season up into evenly distributed quarters and halves with an odd number of games, having a bye at this stage offers as even of a split as possible under the new format. And with quarterback Russell Wilson set to return from injury soon, he's bullish on the team's chances of getting things rolling after a week off.

"We have been close enough and have been on the topic, knowing that we have a lot of good things going for us," Carroll reflected. "We just have to bring them together, finish some games off, and knock these wins in a boat, so it was good to get that win yesterday with a clear mark of the bye time. We are kicking it into high gear.”

Keeping that in optimistic viewpoint in mind, with eight games down and nine games remaining to be played for the Seahawks, it's time to hand out midseason awards, starting on the offensive side of the football.

Most Valuable Player: Russell Wilson

Wilson hasn't played since Week 5, but it doesn't take a brain surgeon to understand how much his finger injury has negatively impacted Seattle. Despite Geno Smith's valiant efforts, the team lost three games in a row by a combined 15 points and Wilson's presence likely would have resulted in at least one of those games ending in a victory. Looking at the eight-time Pro Bowler's numbers before undergoing surgery, he had thrown 10 touchdowns compared to only one interception and still leads the league with a 9.6 yards per attempt average and 125.3 passer rating. If fans needed further proof he's one of the most valuable assets in the NFL, they certainly received such confirmation over the past month.

Best Offensive Player: DK Metcalf

The race for this award boiled down to Metcalf against Tyler Lockett, as Seattle's two star receivers have put up eerily similar numbers through eight games. One yard and two receptions is all that separates the dynamic duo so far, but the number of times finding the end zone makes all the difference in this tight race. On pace for 17 touchdowns, Metcalf leads the Seahawks with eight scores, including reeling in a pair of touchdown grabs in Sunday's win over the Jaguars. He's also averaging 14.9 yards per reception compared to Lockett's 14.1 average and per Pro Football Focus, he has forced eight missed tackles and posted nearly 50 yards more after the catch.

Best Offensive Lineman: Gabe Jackson

Acquired from the Raiders for a fifth-round pick in March and then extended through the 2023 season, Jackson has proven worth the investment by the Seahawks. While his run blocking has been a roller coaster at times, he's easily been the team's most consistent pass protector, allowing 11 pressures and zero sacks on 277 pass blocking reps in the first eight games per Pro Football Focus. Playing in a new offense, Jackson has settled in as the year has progressed as well, allowing just one pressure in the past three games while playing at a borderline Pro Bowl level.

Most Improved: Freddie Swain

Across the board, there weren't many candidates who stood out for this award, but Swain has flashed at times as a third playmaker behind Metcalf and Lockett. Through eight games, he's already surpassed his catch (16) and yardage total (169) and equaled his touchdown total from his rookie season. He set a new career-high with a 68-yard touchdown against the Titans back in Week 2 and has also been Seattle's primary punt returner, averaging 9.5 yards per return.

Best Newcomer: Jackson

Some consideration was given to tight end Gerald Everett, who has made a few splashy plays in six games. But ultimately, Jackson has been the most impactful offseason addition and it really isn't all that close. He's been a stabilizing presence for an offensive line that has dealt with some injuries and communication-related issues.

Top Rookie: Jake Curhan

With receiver Dee Eskridge out since Week 1 with a concussion and tackle Stone Forsythe yet to play any offensive snaps in a regular season game, Curhan wins this award by default. After earning a roster spot as an undrafted rookie, the former Cal standout has played 35 snaps at right tackle with starter Brandon Shell dealing with ankle issues this season. On 22 pass plays, he's allowed three pressures, which was understandable considering most of those went against Vikings star Danielle Hunter in Week 3.

Biggest Surprise: Geno Smith

Smith won't be mistaken for Wilson, but the veteran signal caller has kept the Seahawks in every game he has started, playing with poise and confidence amid challenging circumstances. Nobody knew what to expect considering he hadn't started a game since 2017, but in four games replacing Wilson, he has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes and thrown five touchdowns compared to only one interception. After being jettisoned by three teams, the ex-West Virginia star has found a home in Seattle as a quality backup who has earned the respect of coaches and teammates.

Top Play: DK Metcalf 84-Yard Touchdown vs. Saints

Edging out a perfectly thrown rainbow to Lockett for a 69-yard touchdown in the opener, Metcalf's impressive grab against a talented Saints secondary takes the honors. On Smith's first pass attempt of the night, he targeted Metcalf with cornerback Marshon Lattimore defending him in coverage and the receiver battled through contact to make the catch along the sideline. After breaking Lattimore's ankle tackle attempt, he then stiff-armed standout safety Marcus Williams and turned on the jets, racing for the third-longest touchdown reception in franchise history to give the Seahawks an early lead.