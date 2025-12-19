NFL suspends key Seahawks defender for Week 17

Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Derick Hall has been suspended for one game without pay due to "an act of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The act occurred during the Seahawks' Thursday night overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams, when Hall stepped on the leg of Rams guard Kevin Dotson. After the play, Dotson was carted off the field and didn't return to the game.

Hall will miss the Seahawks' Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers — still a must-win as Seattle tries to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

This is why Derick Hall was suspended one game by the NFL. League says he stepped on Kevin Dotson's leg after Dotson went down injured and was on the ground. Check the bottom left of the screen with No. 58. pic.twitter.com/FUhHdmjBBy — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) December 19, 2025

The suspension comes with an appeal from Hall, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, as most NFL suspensions do. Based on the play, it seems Hall was simply trying to step over Dotson, who fell into him at the end of it. Regardless, the league believes it was an intentional act that resulted in the offensive linemen's injury.

Seattle goes on the road for its final two games of the season, first traveling to Carolina. The Seahawks will then face the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara in what will be the team's second NFC West rivalry game in three weeks.

With Hall out, the Seahawks will rely on DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe as their primary edge rushers. Rookies Jared Ivey and Connor O'Toole may see some snaps as well.

