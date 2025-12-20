Seahawks Week 16 rooting guide: is clinching NFC No. 1 seed on the table?
Coming off an exhilarating game that was punctuated by one of the most dramatic, impactful plays in NFL history, the 12s could use a relaxing weekend.
Their Seattle Seahawks are 12-3 and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with only two games remaining in the regular season. If they win road games against two playoff teams - Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers - the NFC path to Super Bowl LX will go through Lumen Field.
Still, it's always nice to some early Christmas gifts in the form of beneficial results. While the Seahawks bask in the glow of the pulsating 38-37 win over the rival Los Angeles Rams last Thursday night, they are off this weekend watching games that could impact the playoff standings.
Results this weekend that could benefit the Seahawks:
Commanders over Eagles
Philadelphia is going to win the NFC East, but a loss here would drop them to 9-6 and eliminate their chances to catch Seattle for the No. 1 seed.
Packers over Bears
The winner here will likely win the NFC North. Green Bay enters with a worse record than Chicago, so a Bears' loss would pad Seattle's lead over them for overall seeding.
Panthers over Buccaneers
Neither team can catch Seattle in the overall standings, but Tampa Bay has a win over Seattle so knocking them out of a potential playoff rematch feels like a positive result.
Steelers over Lions
A loss by Detroit would drop them to 8-7 and likely out of the playoffs. Having a dangerous team with a potent offense bite the dust is a good result for Seattle.
Colts over 49ers
Feels a tad improbable considering Indy is again rolling out 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers. But he almost beat the Seahawks, and a win here would drop the Niners two games behind Seattle with two weeks remaining.
