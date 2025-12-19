Updated NFC standings after Seahawks take down top-seeded Rams

The Seattle Seahawks really needed to win on Thursday night for several different reasons. First and foremost, they need to win as often as possible to try for the number one seed.

Second, they needed Sam Darnold to exorcise his Los Angeles Rams and big-game demons. Third, they needed to give themselves a fighting chance to win the division and avoid the wild card.

They did all three things with an unfathomable fourth-quarter comeback and an overtime victory. Now, where do things stand in the playoff picture?

NFC playoff picture after stunning Seahawks win

By winning, the Seattle Seahawks officially clinched a spot in the postseason. They will be playing in January. What seed they will be and where they will play remains unknown.

For now, though, they're the one seed, snagging it from the Rams like they snagged victory from the jaws of defeat. Here are the current standings:

Seattle Seahawks (12-3) Chicago Bears (10-4) Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) Los Angeles Rams (11-4, clinched) San Francisco 49ers (10-4) Green Bay Packers (9-4-1)

The 8-6 Detroit Lions and 7-7 Carolina Panthers remain in the hunt, though the Panthers are really only in the hunt for the NFC South crown.

Speaking of, that's who is next up for the Seattle Seahawks. The biggest game is behind them, but the rest of the season is no cakewalk. The Panthers are mediocre, but they have beaten the Rams and Packers.

They will also likely be desperate to win to try and improve their dwindling playoff chances, and they're quite the feisty team that thrives as underdogs.

Then, in Week 18, they get a rematch with the 49ers, who may also be playing for their playoff lives. The 9ers also beat the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 1.

The path to the number one seed currently runs through Seattle, but it's not going to be easy. The Rams, Bears, and Packers can all still land that coveted rank, and the Packers and Rams both have much easier schedules the rest of the way.

Nevertheless, the Hawks have proven themselves as one of the NFL's best, so few teams are a genuine match for them right now.

